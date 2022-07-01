Trump breaks silence on explosive Hutchinson testimony and the desperation is strong

Former President Donald Trump trotted out his greatest hits of disparaging rebukes on Thursday against ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, whose testimony before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol provided bombshell after bombshell.

Calling her a “whack job” and repeatedly claiming he “hardly knew her,” Trump accused Hutchinson of fabricating every single part of her sworn testimony.

Hutchinson, a former top White House aide to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, spoke Tuesday about the behind-the-scenes chaos of the West Wing on and around January 6. Some of the most talked about details were that Trump was aware things might turn violent on January 6, that he allowed rally attendees to be armed, and that he attempted to force his security detail to take him to the Capitol to join the rioters. Then, of course, there was #ketchup.

Many viewers pointed out Trump’s visibly distressed demeanor as he scrambled to distance himself from Hutchinson’s damning remarks.

“Some whack job can say this stuff and get away with it, and other things, that I wanted guns at my rally. Okay, now I’m speaking, why would I want guns? I don’t want people having, standing with guns in my rally,” he said on the ultra-conservative Newsmax .

Despite saying he “hardly knew her,” Trump described Hutchinson as a “big Trump fan” who “wanted to work for me after January 6.”

“She wanted to work for me in Florida and we chose not to bring her down because I got very bad things,” the former president incoherently asserted before adding, “And I said, ‘well if she’s no good, I got somebody called up, numerous people, that she’s not good.””

"Whack job … I won't say why that she's not good, but plenty of reasons" — Trump makes all sorts of weird insinuations about Cassidy Hutchinson during a new Newsmax interview pic.twitter.com/Hpwr37n2Wr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 30, 2022

He vaguely clarified the “not good” claim without adding any actual information. “Why she’s not good, plenty of reasons… she was not respected by the people in the White House. So they thought she shouldn’t go down. I was going down to Florida with a group of people, great group of people, patriots, and her name was thrown out there and they said, ‘stay away from her.’ They said bad things about her.”

On Hutchinson’s claim that he tried to redirect his security detail to join the Capitol rioters, Trump said, “she’s making up stories, like one after another, but the craziest of all was that I tried to commandeer – they used that word – I tried to commandeer a car with Secret Service agents telling them to take us down to the Capitol.”

He added: “It was totally false, and that a person can get away with it… and then I watch the Times and The Washington Post, and I get reviews on MSDNC, and CNN, they hardly even talk about the fact that she’s been totally discredited.”

There have been some anonymous sources who’ve claimed the story is false, but to say Hutchinson has been “totally discredited” is an outright lie. Nobody has come forward to refute any of the testimony under oath.

While Trump’s performance will no doubt play with some of his most loyal followers, here’s how the rest of the country is seeing it:

I smell desperation. — Helbard Alkhassadeh (@helbard) June 30, 2022

But… but… but…

I thought he didn’t know her.. — Sam85603 🌻 (@sam85603) June 30, 2022

He looks so terrified and frazzled that he forgot to slather on his orange makeup. — Adele (@AdeleTweets19) June 30, 2022

Looks like someone is trying to toe the line and slander someone without opening themselves up for a defamation lawsuit. — Sean Bellah (@smuman81) June 30, 2022

“I hardly knew her”. CALLED IT!! — Eric Ruuska #BLM (@ericruuska) June 30, 2022

And he brings out the I hardly knew her defense.

She worked down the hall from him for how many years..for his

Chief of staff for goodness sakes…

The number of people who worked for him who he now claims he didn’t know is staggering.. — Andrew Roslak (@beavis617) June 30, 2022

the amount of effort and time spent on discrediting her, pretty much confirms she’s telling the truth. — stan (@stancoffman1) June 30, 2022