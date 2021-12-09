literary legend

Trump claims his crappy picture book has sold 100K copies in a week even though it clearly has not

By

Donald Trump released his new coffee table book this week and according to his eldest son, Don Jr., it’s basically on track to becoming one of the best-selling books of the year, possibly the century, possibly ever!

The highly reputable conservative blog Just The News reports that the ex-president’s picture book has moved over 70,000 copies in its first week, “compared to less than 3,000 for disaffected former adviser and N.J. governor [Chris Christie].”

“Our Journey Together” is being published by Don Jr.’s newly formed publishing house, Winning Team Publishing, and features 300 photos from Trump’s time in the Oval Office, along with captions allegedly written by the one-termer himself.

According to Junior, the book, which retails for $75 (or $230 for a signed copy), will probably sell more than 100,000 copies by the end of the week. Some people on Twitter have already begun claiming the book has moved over 1 million copies, which is even more impressive considering Winning Team Publishing only had 100,000 copies printed initially.

“I think it would easily qualify to be a New York Times No. 1 bestseller,” Don Jr. tells opinion writer Paul Bedford at the Washington Examiner. “And we’re doing it ourselves, taking on a big old industry. It’s been pretty awesome.”

Oddly, in his op-ed, Bedford also claims Barnes and Noble has “declared it one of their bestsellers” even though the book doesn’t appear anywhere on the company’s “Top 100” list online and only has five customer reviews. Queerty reached out to the bookseller for comment but didn’t hear back.

The book also doesn’t appear on any of Amazon’s bestseller lists, and it has even fewer customer reviews there than over at Barnes and Noble.

We suppose there’s a chance all these books are being sold on Donald Trump’s personal website. But it seems more likely that Trump’s camp is lying about the sales figures. Sort of like how they lie about everything else.

“There isn’t anyone like President Donald Trump,” says Trump family adviser Sergio Gor. “The demand we have seen for his book has surpassed all expectations. We expect to sell out of the first print run–100,000 copies by tomorrow! An incredible success!”

Here’s what Twitter is saying…

