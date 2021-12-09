Trump claims his crappy picture book has sold 100K copies in a week even though it clearly has not

Donald Trump released his new coffee table book this week and according to his eldest son, Don Jr., it’s basically on track to becoming one of the best-selling books of the year, possibly the century, possibly ever!

The highly reputable conservative blog Just The News reports that the ex-president’s picture book has moved over 70,000 copies in its first week, “compared to less than 3,000 for disaffected former adviser and N.J. governor [Chris Christie].”

“Our Journey Together” is being published by Don Jr.’s newly formed publishing house, Winning Team Publishing, and features 300 photos from Trump’s time in the Oval Office, along with captions allegedly written by the one-termer himself.

According to Junior, the book, which retails for $75 (or $230 for a signed copy), will probably sell more than 100,000 copies by the end of the week. Some people on Twitter have already begun claiming the book has moved over 1 million copies, which is even more impressive considering Winning Team Publishing only had 100,000 copies printed initially.

“I think it would easily qualify to be a New York Times No. 1 bestseller,” Don Jr. tells opinion writer Paul Bedford at the Washington Examiner. “And we’re doing it ourselves, taking on a big old industry. It’s been pretty awesome.”

Oddly, in his op-ed, Bedford also claims Barnes and Noble has “declared it one of their bestsellers” even though the book doesn’t appear anywhere on the company’s “Top 100” list online and only has five customer reviews. Queerty reached out to the bookseller for comment but didn’t hear back.

The book also doesn’t appear on any of Amazon’s bestseller lists, and it has even fewer customer reviews there than over at Barnes and Noble.

We suppose there’s a chance all these books are being sold on Donald Trump’s personal website. But it seems more likely that Trump’s camp is lying about the sales figures. Sort of like how they lie about everything else.

“There isn’t anyone like President Donald Trump,” says Trump family adviser Sergio Gor. “The demand we have seen for his book has surpassed all expectations. We expect to sell out of the first print run–100,000 copies by tomorrow! An incredible success!”

Here’s what Twitter is saying…

The pub date for Donald Trump's new coffee table book is tomorrow and there's no buy button on Amazon, which is listing it as "currently unavailable" https://t.co/bj7NF6Tghu pic.twitter.com/6SOhYkNKcI — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) December 6, 2021

The only Trump coffee table book that I want is the one filled with indictments and pictures of all of them being taken to prison. — Chafed Charlie (@ChafedCharlie) December 6, 2021

Trump is selling a "coffee table" book and for 200 some odd dollars he will send you a signed copy. The majority of people who would buy this book probably don't have coffee tables. He should call it a milk crate book. — BillKane (@Wfkane2) December 3, 2021

Got this very strange $75 Trump coffee table book at work and it’s making me laugh pic.twitter.com/OzyeojX64Z — Curtis (@wineboyfriend) December 9, 2021

Trumps new book, Our Journey Together?

Our journey together! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9hYnDjyJkd — STOP A. HAZARD (@stopahazard) December 4, 2021

When does Donald Trump’s book, “Our Journey Together” come out?? Amazon said it’s not available and doesn’t know if or when it will be back in stock… sounds fishy to me!! — Suzy Kordenbrock (@kordenbrock) December 3, 2021

Had a customer call us about the trump coffee table book. Released by a super small publisher so you have to order it through his website, but every preorder comes with a Christmas card — ferro_man (@ferro_man) December 6, 2021

Trump announced last week that he was publishing a coffee table book of photographs from his time in the White House — just ahead of the holiday gift rush — with Winning Team Publishing! #Trump pic.twitter.com/gFcL2TCNcx — AJ (@Ajblivits) December 1, 2021

Mary Trump’s book sold 1.35 million copies the first week. Just sayin’. — Bill Bolton (@BillBolton3) December 7, 2021

