While Andy Cohen’s shirtless weekend and Madonna’s new boxer boy toy took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

PULLING A TED CRUZ: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders safely weathered the tornadoes in Arkansas… by hitting up a NASCAR event in North Carolina. Then she came home to the backlash. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SASHAY AWAY: MAGA nutjob Marjorie Taylor Greene spread a bonkers conspiracy theory that the “Deep State” convicted Donald Trump to help drag queens! [Read all about on LGBTQ Nation]

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

NURSE!: One day after becoming the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony, 77-year-old Donald Trump gave a glimpse why he didn’t testify in his hush money trial by delivering anm unhinged and incomprehensible speech.

BREAKING: Following his 34 indictments, Donald Trump is pushing back by offering incoherent and senile remarks. Retweet to make sure all Americans know Trump is cognitively unwell. pic.twitter.com/wdq0ebKrfL — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) May 31, 2024

WILL NEVER WIN: Meet the gay man Libertarians chose as their presidential nominee over convicted felon Trump. [Read all about it on Queerty]

DEPLORABLE: A transphobic Republican hired trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney to mock his opponent and it severely backfired. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

I’M WITH HER: Hillary Clinton didn’t miss a beat taking a dig at Trump as she started a speech at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts just minutes after the disgraced ex-president was convicted on all 34 counts in his hush money trial.

? Hillary Clinton reacts to Trump verdict tonight:



"anything going on today?”



*audience cheers*



???? pic.twitter.com/LIx7E0gTW9 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 31, 2024

DON’T SAY WALMART MELANIA: Failed first lady wannabe Casey DeSantis now has to find new place to shop after Walmart unveiled a massive 2024 Pride collection. [Read all about it on Queerty]

GET THE CHOP: Expelled GOP congressman-turned-Cameo drag queen George “Kitara Ravache” Santos slammed Pride Month as “vile” and the internet is letting him have it. [Read all about it on Into]

FOUR MORE YEARS: President Joe Biden‘s campaign swiftly responded to Donald Trump’s deranged post-conviction speech with coherent facts. Election Day is November 5th.

Biden Campaign Response to Trump’s Unhinged Speech pic.twitter.com/6HihWcGfQw — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 31, 2024

Don't forget to share: