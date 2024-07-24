Elon Musk and Donald Trump (Photo: Shutterstock)

X and SpaceX boss Elon Musk has denied he will be donating $45 million a month to the Donald Trump campaign.

The Wall Street Journal was the first publication to report the tech entrepreneur was donating the huge sum. Last week it said Musk would donate the money via a new pro-Trump super political-action committee: America PAC.

Donald Trump himself appeared to believe it was true. He informed a crowd at his rally in Michigan on Saturday about Musk’s financial support, quoting the “$45 million” figure.

However, in an interview with Jordan Peterson on Monday evening, which ran on X yesterday, Musk denied the claim. He confirmed he helped set up the super PAC, and that it would mainly donate money to Republicans, but it was not in the region reported and not all going to Trump.

“What’s been reported in the media is simply not true,” Musk said. “I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump.”

“Make America Greater”

He said America PAC “is not supposed to be a sort of hyperpartisan”. He also denied aligning himself with MAGA, but preferred “MAG”, or “Make America Greater.”

Despite being impressed by how Trump bounced back from an assassination attempt, “I don’t prescribe to [a] cult of personality,” Musk said.

Fortune yesterday ran a story about Musk not donating $45 million a month to Trump. Its original headline was, “Elon Musk backs down from $45 million a month pledge to Trump, says he doesn’t subscribe to ‘cult of personality’.”

Many linked this development to Kamala Harris taking over from Joe Biden as the Democratic Presidential nominee. The move makes a Donald Trump victory in November look more questionable.

Fortune has since edited its headline “for clarity, to reflect Elon Musk never personally confirmed the reported donation.” It now reads “Elon Musk denies reported $45 million a month pledge to Trump, says he doesn’t ‘subscribe to cult of personality’”.

“Individual freedom”

Although he appears to have dismissed the $45 million claim, what’s unclear is just how much money Musk will be pumping into America PAC, or how much of it will go toward helping Trump. Given Musk’s wealth, it’s likely to still be a significant amount of support.

In a tweet, Musk called the original claim “ridiculous.”

“I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level and the key values of the PAC are supporting a meritocracy & individual freedom. Republicans are mostly, but not entirely, on the side of merit & freedom.”

Chasten Buttigieg and Ron Perlman

Musk’s decision to endorse Trump and offer any financial support has prompted criticism. Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg, last week reshared a tweet that Musk posted in March in which he said he was not financially supporting either candidate in the November election.

Others reshared another old tweet from Musk. Back in 2021, Musk said Donald Trump would be too old to run again in 2024.

I agree with @elonmusk. Trump is too old. pic.twitter.com/OO4AnMWb3c — Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 22, 2024

Actor Ron Perlman, known for his short tolerance of MAGA supporters, was among those to blast Musk for his recent switch to Trump. Perlman tweeted yesterday, “Yo elon! You sweating yet? Is your sphincter as tight as your vision? Are you starting to understand what it’s going to feel like to be whooped by a woman. A woman who is anything but white?”

Yo elon! You sweating yet? Is your sphincter as tight as your vision? Are you starting to understand what it’s going to feel like to be whooped by a woman. A woman who is anything but white? — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 22, 2024