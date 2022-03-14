Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake rants about guns and freedom before storming off “60 Minutes” set

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake gave quite the performance on 60 Minutes Australia over the weekend, dodging serious questions and abruptly cutting the interview short.
Interviewer Liam Bartlett asked Lake, who is endorsed by Donald Trump and currently leading the Republican field in her state, about Trump’s statements that he would pardon the Jan.6 rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol.
“Well, that really has nothing to do with being Governor of Arizona. I wasn’t there,” Lake replied.
“Let’s be fair on this. Your man, Donald — your man, Donald, brought it up,” countered Bartlett. Lake appeared to take great offense to his phrasing.
Related: Donald Trump is so damn lazy that he’s not even trying to hide his latest grift
“Why did you say that, sir? Your man, Donald?” she asked.
“He said they should all be pardoned. Do you think they should be pardoned?” Bartlett asked.
Ignoring the question, Lake said: ““I’m still amazed you said that. Your man, Donald. That’s just so disrespectful.”
Trump-endorsed AZ Gov candidate Kari Lake sat down for interview with ‘60 Minutes Australia,’ which aired tonight. Things when downhill fast when she was asked if she agreed with Trump that J6 defendants should get pardoned. She ends up storming off the set. pic.twitter.com/Jmat6BTS1l
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) March 14, 2022
“It’s just the flippant attitude,” Lake continued. “It’s just — it’s obvious you’ve come into this. It’s obvious you’ve come into this and you don’t like President Donald Trump.”
“Kari, do you think they should be pardoned?” Bartlett asked one more time.
“I have no say in that. I’m running for governor,” Lake said. “This isn’t something a governor does. You’re trying to twist that to make me look bad.”
Visibly ruffled, Lake transitioned into an attack on Australia’s biggest problem — in her mind. Not enough guns…
“So we would be better off with more guns here?” Bartlett asked.
“Yeah you would. You absolutely would, sir. I feel so sorry for the people of Australia,” Lake said.
After touting American freedom, Lake quickly wrapped up the interview. Once the connection was cut, but before the cameras stopped rolling, she said: “That guy’s a complete nut. Seriously. A complete insane person.”
Unsurprisingly, viewers reached a slightly different conclusion after the exchange aired:
In 2019 in Australia, there were 229 gun deaths, excluding from suicides. In the United States for the same time frame, there were 19,379 gun deaths,not incl suicides. Save your pity for Australia.
— @Anastasia (@mayzeesMom) March 14, 2022
Lake tries to avoid answering question re Jan. 6th Insurrectionists — whether or not she agrees w/ Trump, that “they should be pardoned”, by saying, “This isn’t something a governor does” and yet she immediately proceeds to lecture another country on how it should conduct itself.
— Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) March 14, 2022
Kari Lake thinks Australia would be better much off with more guns?!! What makes people like her think everyone running around with a gun creates a better society? Someone please explain this to me like I’m a 5th grader, because I really don’t get it.
— JoJofromcocomo (@JJofromcocomo) March 14, 2022
Her saying Australians have no freedom is beyond insane.
— Morgan Peters (@holladay_joy) March 14, 2022
Cognitive-Emotional Dissonance overloads Kari Lake and she retreats to whataboutism.
Her Self-righteousness is another profound signal of Cognitive-Emotional Dissonance.
— Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) March 14, 2022
Kari Lake….oh my…..a FRAGILE snowflake, who walked out of an Australian interview….without answering ANY questions! This Q wants to be GOVERNOR of AZ…She had a tRumpertantrum and walked off set! THIS is not what a TRUE GOVERNOR does…..this “woman” is a coward!
— paul Siminsky (@PaulSiminsky) March 14, 2022
Holy shit what I just watched on #60Minutes has completely thrown me. Kari Lake is fucking nuts. How’s the way she spoke down about Australia and Australians too?!
— Tobin (@TheTobinn) March 13, 2022
5 Comments
ZzBomb
The right are cowards. Lake is just par for the course. Any time they get asked the tough question, which lets be real this wasn’t a ‘tough’ question, they get up and run and act all incensed b/c someone is holding their feet to the fire, in person, no video editing where the can snip it to sound like they won. Just stamps their feet and runs away…. Like Trump does.
Again, they are party with NO platform, NO policy, NO ideas, NO solutions… just name calling and divisive culture war creation over things most people really don’t care about…. oh and pedophiles. The only entity on earth which has more dudes molesting minors than the Republican party is the Vatican at this point.
MarcyMayer
“Again, they are party with NO platform, NO policy, NO ideas, NO solutions…”
But they will wipe out the Democrats in November and retake control of the House and Senate. ?
MarcyMayer
Like when Sleepy Joey, the Alzheimer’s patient kept punting questions about whether the Supreme Court should be packed.
Terrycloth
Hey do I have to separate you too ?
The Accidental Polemicist
Kari Lake is absolutely correct. She is running for governor of Arizona. If elected, she will not be determining whether to pardon January 6th detainees.
You can see on YouTube clips how Kari truly handled this 60 Minutes propaganda embarrassment. Aussies know all about this clown, Liam Bartlett.