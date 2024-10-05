While James Dean’s secret gay romance and the hunks of Finding Mr. Christmas took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may have missed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
RINO QUEEN: Melania Trump riled the MAGA cult by coming out in full support of abortion rights as her disgraced husband reigns over the anti-abortion party. [Read more]
TRANSPHOBIC TED: Horrendous Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz pissed his pants over his tanking polls numbers, so naturally he resorted to transphobia. [Read more]
BIGGEST LOSER: After nearly four years of The Big Lie, the disgraced ex-president finally admitted he lost Georgia in the 2020 election.
!!! Trump admits he lost Georgia in 2020: "I won it easily in 2016. We actually were very close last time." pic.twitter.com/wEa6MO2Vz2— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2024
DEPLORABLES: Far-right influencers tried to spread a lie claiming Pete Buttigieg is HIV-positive. While there’s nothing defamatory or shameful about living with HIV, the MAGA cult members used the false accusation to spread explicit, homophobic attacks against the gay Transportation Secretary. [Read more]
ALPHA JERK: Virginia GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao ranted about cannibalistic alpha males in totally unhinged & homophobic debate performance. [Read more]
UNITED WE STAND: Vice President Kamala Harris pulled off what some thought would be impossible and received former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney’s endorsement for president during a joint appearance at a rally in Ripon, Wisconsin, which is considered the birthplace of the Republican party.
GIRL, PLEASE: Far-right pundit claimed gay men think JD Vance is so hot that they’ll vote for the disgraced ex-president. [Read more]
BIGOT BARBIE: Anti-LGBTQ+ Arizona Senate hopeful Kari Lake’s latest poll numbers have sent her into a racist tailspin. [Read more]
KEEPS ON WINNING: President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the White House press briefing room, his first since becoming president in 2021, to tout ending the dockworkers strike and the blockbuster jobs report.
