Here's just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

RINO QUEEN: Melania Trump riled the MAGA cult by coming out in full support of abortion rights as her disgraced husband reigns over the anti-abortion party. [Read more]

TRANSPHOBIC TED: Horrendous Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz pissed his pants over his tanking polls numbers, so naturally he resorted to transphobia. [Read more]

BIGGEST LOSER: After nearly four years of The Big Lie, the disgraced ex-president finally admitted he lost Georgia in the 2020 election.

!!! Trump admits he lost Georgia in 2020: "I won it easily in 2016. We actually were very close last time." pic.twitter.com/wEa6MO2Vz2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2024

DEPLORABLES: Far-right influencers tried to spread a lie claiming Pete Buttigieg is HIV-positive. While there’s nothing defamatory or shameful about living with HIV, the MAGA cult members used the false accusation to spread explicit, homophobic attacks against the gay Transportation Secretary. [Read more]

ALPHA JERK: Virginia GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao ranted about cannibalistic alpha males in totally unhinged & homophobic debate performance. [Read more]

UNITED WE STAND: Vice President Kamala Harris pulled off what some thought would be impossible and received former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney’s endorsement for president during a joint appearance at a rally in Ripon, Wisconsin, which is considered the birthplace of the Republican party.

.@Liz_Cheney: I have never voted for a Democrat. But this year, I am proudly casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/NUOYiMAWXP — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 3, 2024

GIRL, PLEASE: Far-right pundit claimed gay men think JD Vance is so hot that they’ll vote for the disgraced ex-president. [Read more]

BIGOT BARBIE: Anti-LGBTQ+ Arizona Senate hopeful Kari Lake’s latest poll numbers have sent her into a racist tailspin. [Read more]

KEEPS ON WINNING: President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the White House press briefing room, his first since becoming president in 2021, to tout ending the dockworkers strike and the blockbuster jobs report.

@cspanofficial President Biden made his first appearance in the White House press briefing room on Friday to tout his economic record. “The past two days, we’ve gotten some very good news about the American economy,” he said, pointing to the dockworkers strike ending and a jobs report that surpassed expectations. On Thursday night, the International Longshoreman’s Association reached a tentative agreement with the U.S. Maritime Alliance to end the strike, just days after it began. “We averted what could have become a major crisis for the country,” the president said, noting the impact it could have had on a region already reeling from Hurricane Helene. “It was truly a service to the American people, for all these parties to come together and respond to our request to keep the ports open.” On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 254,000 jobs in September as the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%. Economists had expected just 140,000 jobs and for the jobless rate to hold steady at 4.2%. “From the very beginning, we were told time and again that the policies we were pursuing, we put forward, weren’t going to work, make things worse, including some on the other team who are still saying they’re going to make things worse, but we’ve proven them wrong,” he said. “Every month that Vice President Harris and I have been in office, we’ve created jobs, every single month. The nation has now created 16 million jobs since I’ve come to office, more jobs created in a single presidential term than in any time in American history.” #potus #joebiden #whitehouse #useconomy #cspan ? original sound – C-SPAN

