Is Trump about to flee the country?

With the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden inching ever closer (and it can’t get here fast enough), political commentators have begun to notice some curious signs. It looks as though Donald Trump has made plans to flee the country on January 20.

Officials at Prestwick airport near Donald Trump’s Turnberry Resort in Scotland have been told to expect the arrival of a Boeing 757, the type of plane usually used by Trump, on January 19. The Sunday Post reports that sources at Prestwick have further added to the theory noting that US military aircraft have also been surveying the scene since November, often a sign of an impending visit by a high-ranking government official.

“There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration,” a source told The Post. “That’s one that’s normally used by the Vice-President but often used by the First Lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it.”

If true, the trip would place Trump in Scotland the day before Biden’s inauguration. Persistent rumor around the White House and Washington DC holds that Trump plans to skip Biden’s inauguration, as attending would be an admission that Trump lost the 2020 election. He has yet to concede the race to Biden despite two months passing since election day.

The news also comes amid US news reports that the District Attorney’s Office in New York City has readied a criminal prosecution case against Trump over his illegal business dealings in the state of New York. Furthermore, the revelation that Trump phoned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2 to pressure him to change the vote count in Georgia to award the state’s electoral votes to Trump. Doing so appears to violate state law in Georgia, which forbids a candidate to “solicit, request, command, importune, or otherwise attempt to cause another person to engage in election fraud.” Doing so qualifies as a felony. A group of Congressional Democrats have already called for Trump’s prosecution on the basis of the call.