Trump hotels issue mask mandates, probably won’t impact business since nobody wants to stay there anyway

If you were thinking about staying at one of Donald Trump‘s hotels in Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, or Waikiki, be sure to bring a mask because they’ve all just announced mandatory mask mandates.

All four hotels quietly put out statements this week about their updated mask policies, despite the fact that the guy the hotels are named after made anti-masking behavior a cornerstone of his failed 2020 presidential campaign.

Mask mandates are not allowed in Florida schools, but masks are mandated at Trump’s Miami hotel. pic.twitter.com/FYj2HQ12xk — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 18, 2021

The CDC now recommends people who are not fully vaccinated wear masks indoors in public places, as well as for everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, in areas of substantial or high transmission, which currently makes up 94% of U.S. counties.

Last weekend, Trump appeared on Fox News’ “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,” where he called mask mandates in schools “crazy.”

Mask mandates in his hotels, however, are another story.

“There are guests that do not feel like wearing masks,” an employee from Trump Waikiki tells CBS News, “but we do ask that they comply.”

In other Trump Hotels news, the ex-president still hasn’t found any buyers for his Washington, D.C. location, which has been sitting on the market since 2019.

The Trump Organization initially wanted $500 million for the 263-room property, but it dropped the price by $100 million earlier this year after business nosedived following the January 6 insurrection.

In January, video from inside the lobby went viral on Twitter, showing a cold, barren, and empty landscape.

?Trump Hotel, DC – Looks like they drained the swamp pic.twitter.com/dgDg3HxRbp — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) January 27, 2021

Not a mask in sight.

Not a person in sight either.

Whomp, whomp.

