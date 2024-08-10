While the Olympic pole vaulter and Lukas Gage’s party antics took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may have missed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

SO WEIRD: JD Vance took his cringe tour to new heights… & then crash-landed all over Air Force 2. [Read more]

BYE FELICIA: The most homophobic GOP candidate of the year lost her primary in an epic fashion & it was amazing. [Read more]

NURSE! The 78-year-old disgraced ex-president’s incoherent Mar-a-Lago press conference featured its usual dose of word salad and lies, but also had many questioning his mental decline.

Donald Trump reminds us every day that he is a deeply troubled, self-centered man who doesn't care about anything but himself. https://t.co/8KX8TWFEv9 — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) August 8, 2024

DYNAMIC DUO: Mary Trump and Rosie O’Donnell offered their take on the disgraced ex-president’s bumbling press conference and it was everything. [Read more]

KING OF SHADE: Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg left no crumbs slamming JD Vance’s “stolen valor” claims about Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz. [Read more]

THE TRUTH: Kamala Harris‘ presidential campaign dropped a brutally honest fact-check of the disgraced ex-president’s incoherent press conference. Get the popcorn!

Dayum?? If you watched Trump’s unhinged press conference today, you were probably dying for it to be fact-checked…



Here’s the brutally honest fact-check we’ve been waiting for and it’s from Kamala Harris’s own campaign. pic.twitter.com/hPB8naqGg7 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) August 8, 2024

HERO: Before becoming Minnesota governor, Tim Walz was the coolest, most gay-friendly high school football coach imaginable. [Read more]

KNOCK IT OFF: The 78-year-old disgraced ex-president was told to stop using this gay anthem for his campaign by the song’s queer singer. [Read more]

ON FIRE: MSNBC Host Lawrence O’Donnell went viral for savagely calling out the media (including his own network) for failing to hold Trump accountable for spewing lie after lie during his unhinged press conference.

This is truth personified. Listen to every word. https://t.co/SMFzvjSgiW — Jack E. Smith ?? (@7Veritas4) August 9, 2024