Trump so pissed at Ivanka for testifying to Jan 6 committee that he can no longer imagine dating her

The House January 6 committee held its first prime-time hearing yesterday evening to share the findings of its year-long investigation.

The broadcast included shocking, previously unseen footage of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as clips from closed-door depositions of members of Donald Trump‘s inner circle.

Among the videos was footage of former first daughter Ivanka Trump testifying that she “accepted” then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s statement that the DOJ didn’t find any evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, despite Trump’s repeated claims to the contrary.

“I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he was saying,” Ivanka said under filter oath when she spoke virtually with the committee for nearly eight hours back in April.

Rep. Liz Cheney plays part of Ivanka Trump's testimony in Jan. 6 public hearing. In the clip, Trump claims she accepted that the Justice Dept. and AG Barr had not found voter fraud sufficient to affect the 2020 election. https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/vJ8cbyfbLl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 10, 2022

Not surprisingly, when the clip aired, Ivanka’s dad was not too pleased with his favorite daughter, and he wasted no time taking to Truth Social to scold her for being a very bad girl.

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results,” Trump wrote. “She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”

But the ex-president’s outrage didn’t end there.

This morning, he fired off a string of Truth Social posts blasting Barr, spewing more of his usual nonsense about the “rigged” and “stolen” election, and calling the whole investigation a “political witch hunt.”

He also pushed back against Vice Chair Liz Cheney’s claim during the hearing that he supported the insurrectionists who were shouting “hang Mike Pence” as they stormed the Capitol building.

“I NEVER said, or even thought of saying, ‘Hang Mike Pence.’ This is either a made up story by somebody looking to become a star, or FAKE NEWS!” the ex-president raged.

Now, there’s a very good chance this is all an act, and that Trump is only pretending to be angry at Ivanka as a distraction from his apparent guilt and her culpability. After all, she was standing right by his side during the pre-insurrection “Stop the Steal” rally and was seen weeping on the tarmac during his final speech as outgoing U.S. president.

Trump’s “I’m so mad at my daughter!” strategy might work in the short term. A lot of people are talking about it today. But as last night’s hearing showed us, after the stage lights go down and the House lights come up, the truth always reveals itself eventually.

Now, some tweets…

I’ll bet you ten bucks Ivanka was just cut out of Trump’s will. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 10, 2022

“Maybe our supporters have the right idea (hanging Mike Pence). Maybe Mike Pence deserves it.” – Donald Trump — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) June 10, 2022

In the bridal suite at Mar-A-Lago, Trump is seething right now. Raging. Consumed with hate and fury. He's going to lose his damn mind. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 10, 2022

It was only a matter of time before Trump and Ivanka broke up. She’s 40 now. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 10, 2022

Ivanka Trump says she believed Bill Barr when he said that there was no fraud in 2020. But reminder: she was still present at the Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6th. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 10, 2022

Watching Ivanka say that she knows her father lost the election is delicious. — ???? (@antifaoperative) June 10, 2022

Rumor has it that Donald Trump is so mad at Jared and Ivanka right now that he's not even going to ask them if he can borrow some money tomorrow. — Leonard (@Le202nard) June 10, 2022

How long before donald trump says he doesn’t know Ivanka? — Jo ? (@JoJoFromJerz) June 10, 2022

But don’t we remember ivanka trump watching the monitors on Jan 6th with her arms crossed like a general approving the speech her creepy father gave that encouraged the crowd of lemmings to overturn the election and go to the Capitol? — ??rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 10, 2022

Ivanka Trump, the first person to take a deposition with an Insta filter. pic.twitter.com/gKTryLTI9Z — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 10, 2022

Imagine being Ivanka Trump, knowing your father was staging a coup over a lie, and not throwing yourself in front of the media to stop it. — Kate ?????? (@ImSpeaking13) June 10, 2022

Even Ivanka trump thinks donald trump is a fucking loser. — ????? ??????????? *? ??:*:???,??:*:??? (@LePapillonBlu2) June 10, 2022

P.S. This whole thing is playing out exactly like Mary Trump predicted it would back in January when she told MSNBC’s Alex Witt.

“[Ivanka] knows she has to come down on the right side of things,” she said. “Or, she’ll continue to stay her father’s ally, and have to see how that plays out.”

Mary added that her cousin was likely making a “calculation” as to what will “help her in the long run.”

“She’s in a very bad situation because she must understand that if Donald feels it’s necessary, he will stop protecting her.”