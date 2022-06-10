breaking up

Trump so pissed at Ivanka for testifying to Jan 6 committee that he can no longer imagine dating her

The House January 6 committee held its first prime-time hearing yesterday evening to share the findings of its year-long investigation.

The broadcast included shocking, previously unseen footage of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as clips from closed-door depositions of members of Donald Trump‘s inner circle.

Among the videos was footage of former first daughter Ivanka Trump testifying that she “accepted” then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s statement that the DOJ didn’t find any evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, despite Trump’s repeated claims to the contrary.

“I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he was saying,” Ivanka said under filter oath when she spoke virtually with the committee for nearly eight hours back in April.

Not surprisingly, when the clip aired, Ivanka’s dad was not too pleased with his favorite daughter, and he wasted no time taking to Truth Social to scold her for being a very bad girl.

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results,” Trump wrote. “She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”

But the ex-president’s outrage didn’t end there.

This morning, he fired off a string of Truth Social posts blasting Barr, spewing more of his usual nonsense about the “rigged” and “stolen” election, and calling the whole investigation a “political witch hunt.”

He also pushed back against Vice Chair Liz Cheney’s claim during the hearing that he supported the insurrectionists who were shouting “hang Mike Pence” as they stormed the Capitol building.

“I NEVER said, or even thought of saying, ‘Hang Mike Pence.’ This is either a made up story by somebody looking to become a star, or FAKE NEWS!” the ex-president raged.

Now, there’s a very good chance this is all an act, and that Trump is only pretending to be angry at Ivanka as a distraction from his apparent guilt and her culpability. After all, she was standing right by his side during the pre-insurrection “Stop the Steal” rally and was seen weeping on the tarmac during his final speech as outgoing U.S. president.

Trump’s “I’m so mad at my daughter!” strategy might work in the short term. A lot of people are talking about it today. But as last night’s hearing showed us, after the stage lights go down and the House lights come up, the truth always reveals itself eventually.

P.S. This whole thing is playing out exactly like Mary Trump predicted it would back in January when she told MSNBC’s Alex Witt.

“[Ivanka] knows she has to come down on the right side of things,” she said. “Or, she’ll continue to stay her father’s ally, and have to see how that plays out.”

Mary added that her cousin was likely making a “calculation” as to what will “help her in the long run.”

“She’s in a very bad situation because she must understand that if Donald feels it’s necessary, he will stop protecting her.”