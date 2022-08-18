inside job

Trump is freaking the F out after concluding “Mar-a-Lago mole” is likely a family member

Donald Trump and his camp are reportedly having a collective panic attack after coming to the conclusion that a member of the ex-president’s own family might have tipped off the FBI about the classified documents being stored in the basement of at Mar-a-Lago.

Multiple sources close to Trump tell The Guardian that after the FBI searched his Palm Beach resort last week, aides began frantically speculating about who among them was in cahoots with the agency.

Initially they thought it might be one of the ex-president’s political aides, or perhaps a member of the resort staff. But now they think the “Mar-a-Lago mole” might be closer to Trump than they first thought.

The reason?

Because only a family member would have known to tell agents to look for a specific leather-bound box, as well the location of Trump’s safe. The FBI immediately found those things without anyone on site showing them where to look.

Both the ex-president’s niece, Mary, and his former attorney, Michael Cohen, have already publicly speculated that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, might be the confidential informant, although neither offered any evidence to back their claims.

Still, it makes a lot of sense.

Both Jared and Ivanka have distanced themselves from Donald and kept incredibly low profiles since leaving Washington, D.C. They’ve made very few public appearances and haven’t done any major interviews–aside from giving sworn testimony to the January 6 committee, that is.

Trump’s camp hasn’t responded to requests for comment who they believe the Mar-a-Lago mole might be, and calls to his lawyers have reportedly gone straight to voicemail. The Justice Department, too, has declined to comment.

