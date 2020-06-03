Trump says he only went down to the bunker to “inspect” it

Donald Trump is clearly very bothered by reports that he turned off all the lights in the White House then hid in an underground bunker as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion over the weekend.

This morning, he called into FOX & Friends host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show to say he wasn’t hiding in the bunker, he was merely conducting an “inspection.”

Riiiiight.

“It was a false report,” Trump declared. “I wasn’t down!”

Then he immediately backtracked to say OK, OK, he was down there, but not for the reasons people think.

“I went down during the day and I was there for a tiny, little short period of time, and it was much more for an inspection. I’ve gone down two or three times, all for inspection.”

He babbled on, “I went down. I looked at it. It was during the day. It was not a problem. It was never a problem. We never had a problem.”

Trump says he went to the White House bunker for inspection: “It was a false report. I wasn’t down— I went down during the day and I was there for a tiny, little short period of time, and it was much more for an inspection…I’ve gone down two or three times, all for inspection." pic.twitter.com/RFPi4aAsfX — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) June 3, 2020

After multiple media outlets reported that Trump had taken refuge in the bunker, which hadn’t been used since Dick Cheney took shelter there on 9/11, the hashtags #BunkerBoy and #BunkerBitch began trending on social media.

On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany pushed back when a reporter asked if Trump was hiding, saying she does “not agree” that he was “hiding.”

