Trump throws hysterical hissy fit on Truth Social and everyone’s thinking the same thing

The third installment of the House select committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is underway, and viewers are being presented with evidence of former President Donald Trump pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

As anyone could have predicted, Trump is less than thrilled with the national spotlight focused on his attempted coup.

Hours before the hearing kicked off, Trump took to his Truth Social account to vent his frustration, railing against the news networks for failing to give him equal screen time to present his evidence of “massive Voter Fraud & Dem Security Breach!”

Related: Ginni Thomas may need a “great f***ing criminal lawyer” after latest revelation

“The Fake News Networks are perpetuating lies, falsehoods, and Russia, Russia, Russia type disinformation (same sick people, here we go again!) by allowing the low rated but nevertheless one sided and slanderous Unselect Committee hearings to go endlessly and aimlessly on (and on and on!),” he wrote. “It is a one sided, highly partisan Witch Hunt, the likes of which has never been seen in Congress before. Therefore, I am hereby demanding EQUAL TIME to spell out the massive Voter Fraud & Dem Security Breach!”

“I DEMAND EQUAL TIME!!!” he wailed in a subsequent post.

Meanwhile, Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, tweeted: “As a federal judge has indicated, [Trump’s actions] likely violated two federal criminal statutes. President Trump had no factual basis for what he was doing and he had been told it was illegal.”

Related: Kimberly Guilfoyle is probably about to go through some things

She added: “Despite this, President Trump plotted with a lawyer named John Eastman and others to overturn the outcome of the election on January 6.”

While Trump’s tantrums are typically as divisive as can be, for once it appears most of America agrees that he should be given ample opportunity to explain himself… with one big caveat.

Folks are willing to listen, if he’s under oath:

I’m sure the J6 Committee would be happy to give you 11 hours to testify under oath pic.twitter.com/cw4UPxsRU6 — Michael (@M_Royers) June 16, 2022

Give Trump all the time he demands. Either under oath. Or behind bars. — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) June 16, 2022

I think someone from the January 6th Committee should go on Fox News and invite Donald Trump to come testify to the committee. Under Oath. Then he can explain why he won’t. — John Tripp (@jptripp) June 16, 2022

Who amongst us would not love to see Liz Cheney and Jamie Raskin interview him under oath for 12 hours?

Give him what he wants. — Ray Ferron (@RayFerron) June 16, 2022

Trump is demanding equal time. I say we give it to him. Let him testify under oath. — Erie Siobhan ?? (@ErieNotEerie) June 16, 2022

Who agrees, Trump should testify to Congress under oath for 11 hours? He's whining about equal time come up let's give it to him! — ?Sandy #GunReformNow #SandyHook IF NOT THEN WHEN? (@CynthiaHarless1) June 16, 2022

Come testify under oath in front of Congress. Under oath. Under penalty of prison for lying. Do it. Bring your fucking worthless shitty traitor kids and your son-in-law. pic.twitter.com/cAJubZKfty — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 16, 2022