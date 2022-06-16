queen of caps lock

Trump throws hysterical hissy fit on Truth Social and everyone’s thinking the same thing

The third installment of the House select committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is underway, and viewers are being presented with evidence of former President Donald Trump pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

As anyone could have predicted, Trump is less than thrilled with the national spotlight focused on his attempted coup.

Hours before the hearing kicked off, Trump took to his Truth Social account to vent his frustration, railing against the news networks for failing to give him equal screen time to present his evidence of “massive Voter Fraud & Dem Security Breach!”

“The Fake News Networks are perpetuating lies, falsehoods, and Russia, Russia, Russia type disinformation (same sick people, here we go again!) by allowing the low rated but nevertheless one sided and slanderous Unselect Committee hearings to go endlessly and aimlessly on (and on and on!),” he wrote. “It is a one sided, highly partisan Witch Hunt, the likes of which has never been seen in Congress before. Therefore, I am hereby demanding EQUAL TIME to spell out the massive Voter Fraud & Dem Security Breach!”

“I DEMAND EQUAL TIME!!!” he wailed in a subsequent post.

Meanwhile, Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, tweeted: “As a federal judge has indicated, [Trump’s actions] likely violated two federal criminal statutes. President Trump had no factual basis for what he was doing and he had been told it was illegal.”

She added: “Despite this, President Trump plotted with a lawyer named John Eastman and others to overturn the outcome of the election on January 6.”

While Trump’s tantrums are typically as divisive as can be, for once it appears most of America agrees that he should be given ample opportunity to explain himself… with one big caveat.

Folks are willing to listen, if he’s under oath: