TrumpArrest is trending on Twitter and it’s basically a worldwide party

If you’re eagerly awaiting news of Donald’s potential indictment and arrest for paying off Stormy Daniels back in 2016, you’re not alone. After his announcement of his own impending arrest over on Truth Social, folks online have started to get excited to see his former Twitter fingers gripping jail cell bars.

As enticing as the idea is, the reality is that an arrest is unlikely to occur today. If anything, his bombshell message was just meant to stir up protests in his name against his indictment. This wasn’t the most effective tactic in the world — nobody really turned out in his defense at Trump Tower yesterday — but he seems desperate enough to try anything.

Even with political analysts doubting his being taken in within the next few days, the internet is waiting with bated breath. “#TrumpArrest” is trending high over on Twitter, and the jokes are too funny to miss.

Among many convincing AI images depicting what Donald’s satisfying arrest would look like are a treasure trove of hilarious tweets.

Here’s a select handful of highlights:

The mistake they made with this AI generated photo is that Trump never runs. #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/cSVaYoydBF — Sarah Burris ? (@SarahBurris) March 21, 2023

Amazing images of a high speed chase with Donald Trump escaping the law.



#TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/zOJN7HIy7L — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) March 21, 2023

me trying to blend in so i can be part of the trump arrest pic.twitter.com/EmfuzyKPCg — Shawn Hils (@ShawnHils) March 20, 2023

BREAKING: Trump hires private security guard to escort him to Manhattan criminal court #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/3hj80JUxNe — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) March 21, 2023

im throwing a lil somethin on the grill if they arrest trump pic.twitter.com/kFAW0QgVQP — muse. (@j0vintage) March 20, 2023

BREAKING: Donald Trump to be held at this maximum security location while pending trial following his arrest, sources say. pic.twitter.com/eocOC0rxTc — conure ? ? (@conureCC) March 21, 2023

This is what you hang in the White House. #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/xy07HGoOgf — Pax Thoreau (@TheColdHardPax) March 21, 2023

omg we haven’t gotten visuals because beyoncé was working on the trump case & assisted in his arrest today!!!! pic.twitter.com/ba9e0DNT6l — o-knee (@__Onixivy_) March 21, 2023

Video of trump fleeing the police has surfaced #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/oT7C5rarwM — Big Girl Slay ? (@Biggirlslay) March 21, 2023

Even if it takes a while longer, we can keep our festivity spread under a cute heat lamp until it’s time to celebrate.