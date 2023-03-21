TrumpArrest is trending on Twitter and it’s basically a worldwide party

If you’re eagerly awaiting news of Donald’s potential indictment and arrest for paying off Stormy Daniels back in 2016, you’re not alone. After his announcement of his own impending arrest over on Truth Social, folks online have started to get excited to see his former Twitter fingers gripping jail cell bars.
As enticing as the idea is, the reality is that an arrest is unlikely to occur today. If anything, his bombshell message was just meant to stir up protests in his name against his indictment. This wasn’t the most effective tactic in the world — nobody really turned out in his defense at Trump Tower yesterday — but he seems desperate enough to try anything.
Even with political analysts doubting his being taken in within the next few days, the internet is waiting with bated breath. “#TrumpArrest” is trending high over on Twitter, and the jokes are too funny to miss.
Among many convincing AI images depicting what Donald’s satisfying arrest would look like are a treasure trove of hilarious tweets.
Here’s a select handful of highlights:
Even if it takes a while longer, we can keep our festivity spread under a cute heat lamp until it’s time to celebrate.