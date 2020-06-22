Trump’s disastrous Tulsa rally immortalized in tweets and memes

You’ve likely heard by now that Donald Trump‘s heavily hyped MAGA rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday was an epic failure.

Prior to the event, the Trump campaign bragged that over 1 million people had RSVP’d, and that it expected 20,000 indoor attendees, plus another 40,000 outdoor attendees. It was going to be HUGE!

But according to the Tulsa Fire Department, the final total ended up being closer to 6,200 attendees. That number includes Trump’s campaign staff, secret service, stadium employees, Trump supporters, and, yes, lots of paid actors.

The Trump campaign pushed back on this total and said 12,000 people went through the metal detectors at the rally. But, honestly, we believe the Fire Department.

Afterwards, widely shared video of Trump returning the White House around 1 AM early Sunday morning showed him looking tired, disheveled, and defeated.

Tears of a clown pic.twitter.com/L9iCguYtBb — Dave Matt (@davematt88) June 22, 2020

The low turn out has been partially attributed to TikTok users and K-pop fans launching a coordinated online effort to get people with absolutely no plans of attending to RSVP to the event, according to The New York Times.

Of course, we’re sure Trump fatigue, dissatisfaction with his failed leadership, a crumbling economy, rampant racism, and, oh yeah, the deadly coronavirus also may have had a little something to do with it.

And now, the tweets…

A door count placed the Trump rally officially placed crowd at 6,116. Of those, 2,837 were paid gig actors & 986 were Trump Campaign 2020, 532 were WH/Trump propaganda machine employees, 183 were plainclothes security meaning: 1,578 WERE TOTAL REAL ATTENDEES! — Mr. Resister™ (@ByeByeTrumpy) June 21, 2020

zoomers, teens on tiktok, and kpop stans coming together to ruin trump’s tulsa rally pic.twitter.com/wYyHw65LMJ — emma (@ptrickjane) June 21, 2020

I think I sold that same place out in five minutes. 😹 #donkeyshow pic.twitter.com/JNOwjIQ3hB — P!nk (@Pink) June 21, 2020

Told ya’ll he exaggerates about the size of things. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) June 21, 2020

This crowd is really regretting risking their life for this #TrumpRally #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/D2mDzSKkE0 — Sam Zee (@SamZComedy) June 21, 2020

That silent majority must be invisible huh? #EmptySeatMAGATour pic.twitter.com/cI6TWE0L4D — Adrienne Reddick (@AsRed1913) June 21, 2020

6,200 people at Trump rally in Tulsa. Acts that had bigger crowds at the same venue in 2019: – Sha Na Na

– The Pips (w/o Gladys Knight)

– Loverboy

– John Tesh

– The West Virginia Touring Company of La Traviata — Al Franken (@alfranken) June 21, 2020

FUN FACT: The actual official crowd count at Trump’s failed Tulsa rally was only 1,578 attendees — after you exclude paid gig actors, Trump campaign staffers, White House employees and plainclothes security.#TrumpRallyFail — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) June 22, 2020

I need to stop laughing about the Tulsa fiasco and get on with my day. Tick tock, time to be productive! TikTok…haha hahahaha Ok, for real, time to rally. Rally…Hahaha! Oh crap, laughing again! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 21, 2020

Hey 2020, 2017 called. They want their weird obsession with crowd size back.#Emptyseats #CrowdSize #TulsaTrumpRally — Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) June 21, 2020

Before & After… The Tulsa Rally pic.twitter.com/WvloFx8KrS — Paulie Jones (@eburgpaulie) June 22, 2020

Next Klan rally I believe is in Phoenix. Scoop up two free tickets and never show up. #emptyseatmagatour — Joey Poirier 🇺🇸 (@realjoeypoirier) June 20, 2020

Now, how about some memes?