While Madonna’s lesbian ex-girlfriend and Ricky Martin’s skimpy outfits took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may have missed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

BREAKING HER SILENCE: Melania revealed she’s finally (finally!) ready to address her nude girl-on-girl photo scandal… nine years after the fact. [Read more]

SICKO: Democrats called out self-described Republican “Black Nazi” Mark Robinson – the LT. Governor of North Carolina – while his party inexplicably continues to stand behind him. [Read more]

HOW IS THIS REAL?: The disgraced ex-president insulted Jewish Americans at an antisemitism event and preemptively blamed them if/when he loses the election.

Trump: Jewish people ought to have their heads examined. Who are these people? If I don’t win this election, the Jewish people would have a lot to do with that pic.twitter.com/nDzM8ySbLX — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 20, 2024

NURSE!: Failed presidential candidate RFK Jr., who blamed AIDS on the “gay lifestyle”, said the disgraced ex-president wants him for major health role in his administration should the convicted felon win in November. [Read more]

NO HOMO: Self-hating gay and former Trump official Richard Grenell has been linked to a group behind an antisemitic ad campaign. [Read more]

MAN WITHOUT A PLAN: JD Vance continued his assault against the immigrant community in order to drive his VP campaign further into the ground.

I wonder what JD Vance would do if someone told him they didn’t care about Usha’s actual status they were still going to call her an illegal alien because reasons.



Probably nothing because he’s chickenshit pretend tough guy but it would be an interesting social experiment. https://t.co/ZNwqAHlLIK — Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 18, 2024

ABORT HIM: While the 49 other US states have successfully expunged him from their memory, Governor Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis deployed his most dystopian scheme yet against the residents of Florida. [Read more]

SHANTAY YOU STAY, MAYOR PETE: Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is donning his best mental idiot drag to play JD Vance in Tim Walz’s debate prep. [Read more]

SHOTS FIRED: Kamala Harris is gunning for the presidency and MAGA is losing their minds as she continued to win over Republicans on the fence with this viral moment from her town hall event with Oprah Winfrey.

"If someone breaks into my house, they’re getting shot," Vice President Kamala Harris joked during a conversation with Oprah Winfrey. The Democratic presidential nominee responded to Oprah’s surprise at her gun ownership and support of the Second Amendment, but she stressed that… pic.twitter.com/y3Qlda6eNL — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 20, 2024

