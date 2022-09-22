Trump’s latest defense is the joke that keeps on giving

Who knew all it took to declassify documents was the blink of an eye?!
On Wednesday night, Donald Trump workshopped his latest excuse for allegedly illegally moving all those top secret docs to Mar-a-Lago, and we’re going to call this one the Barbra Eden defense.
Fresh off his latest legal defeat — earlier in the day a three-judge panel ruled that the FBI may use the documents in its ongoing criminal investigation — Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that as president, he could declassify things just by “thinking about it.”
“You have said on Truth Social, a number of times, you did declassify,” Hannity said.
“I did declassify,” Trump responded.
“What was your process to declassify?” Hannity asked, to which Trump said, “There doesn’t have to be a process, as I understand it. You know, there’s different people, say different things.”
“If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, ‘it’s declassified’ — even by thinking about it.”
It’s as simple as that!
“There doesn’t have to be a process … I declassified everything” — Trump on how he declassified documents (this is false — there is a process Trump didn’t follow) pic.twitter.com/ehX8QqTnmB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2022
Regardless, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the, “declassification argument is a red herring because declassifying an official document would not change its content or render it personal.”
Still, it’s made for some good responses:
Hi ?. House Intelligence Committee Chair here.
Trump just claimed he could declassify things by saying “‘it’s declassified,’ even by thinking about it.”
I know he says he’s a big “thinker” and all, but that’s not how any of this works. Not by any stretch of the imagination.
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 22, 2022
“Here’s how I did it, Sean Hannity!” pic.twitter.com/JhP6x7NfSo
— Homer (@JournalistReal) September 22, 2022
Method 2: pic.twitter.com/luEypXm2Nv
— the Wisest ofGuys (@johnforchione) September 22, 2022
— Tom Roy 🇺🇸 (@tomjroy) September 22, 2022
“These are not the classified documents you are looking for…I used the force to declassify them!” pic.twitter.com/PSfktpk6bv
— AZSteve the Wanton Killer🌻🌵🌊🌈 (@AZSteve54) September 22, 2022
It’s so cool how Trump goes on Hannity and just incriminates himself some more.
— The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) September 22, 2022
I’m very very excited for tomorrow, when we will find out which members of Congress embrace the idea that Trump can telepathically declassify documents.
— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) September 22, 2022
Trump saying you can declassify documents just by saying they are declassified reminds me of Michael Scott thinking you declare bankruptcy by yelling it. https://t.co/EWqozVIaeE pic.twitter.com/1iv7dpmDxj
— Brandon “Foots” (@welplookathim) September 22, 2022
Meanwhile, Trump is also defending himself against other allegations of fraud related to shady real estate dealings, and we’re guessing those can’t be wished away, either.
abfab
Not even Doctor Bellows could help this sick POS. Just die already!
Fahd
Trouble is that the tangerine Palpatine’s argument will fly with the corrupt majority on the Supreme Court. …Hell in a handbasket.
humble charlie
let’s hope he next psychically teleports himself to russia where he belongs (since he can’t teleport himself to nazi germany in the 1930’s).
abfab
I hope everyone of us is watching the new Ken Burns series. History repeating. Unreal.
bachy
The American public needs to understand that
dictatorser…. presidents can do whatever they want– no questions asked!!
RIGay
He’ll walk.
God, please prove me wrong.
LMG
Please don’t insult Genie by using her as “Orange Jesus’s” comparative for telepathy. I wish that Donald Trump would go straight to Hell. Don’t even pass Go…. Darn…nothing happened…yet…
SoloMcDaniel
He doesn’t look well in this video. Either his head has gotten smaller or his hair has gotten bigger.
abfab
POS inflated his worth.
POS inflated the size of his inaugural crowd.
POS inflated the size of his dick.
POS tried to inflate the size of his tiny little hands.
It’s now time to deflate this gross POS.