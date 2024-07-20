While the gay hunk vying to be Mister USA and Kit Connor’s rumored superhero role took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

THE OTHER ONE: While desperately trying to stay in the running to be first daughter, Tiffany Trump made an awkward attempt to kiss her father at the RNC and it went viral. [See and read all about on Queerty]

GOOPED & GAGGED: Homophobic Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz served FACE at the Republican National Convention and the memes keep on giving. [See and read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

STUNT QUEEN: 70-year-old platinum blonde Terry Gene Bollea – whose drag name is Hulk Hogan – sashayed across the RNC stage and performed a double reveal by ripping off two tank tops as members of the MAGA cult salivated all over themselves. Unfortunately, no Beautiful Benefactress Badge for you, gurl.

Hulk Hogan rips off his tank top to reveal another tank top. pic.twitter.com/oE2tUuRd7J — The Recount (@therecount) July 19, 2024

LOOKING?: Apparently, the 2024 Republican National Convention was “basically” Grindr’s Super Bowl and and the self-hating gays all wanted to keep it on the DL. Oops! [Read all about it on Queerty]

UGLY MAKEOVER: Anti-LGBTQ+ Republican Vice President wannabe J.D. Vance’s trans ex-friend spoke out about how the Ohio senator went from an ally to hateful. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

SAME OLD STORY: Despite what the media wanted you to be believe, you can’t teach a disgraced ex-president new tricks Shocking isn’t it?

“A remarkably dishonest acceptance speech.”



Trump lied 22 times during his acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/QjzouVBRo6 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 19, 2024

YAAASSS QUEEN: Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer got ready to do another solid for the LGBTQ+ community. [Read all about it on Queerty]

WILL AND GRACE 2024: People are going wild for a possible Kamala Harris/Pete Buttigieg 2024 presidential ticket.But don’t get your hopes up, kweens. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

DARK BRANDON RISES: Minutes after revealing his COVID diagnosis, President Joe Biden won the internet – and blew up MAGA Twitter – with his fundraising tweet game.

This was pure genius! Joe Biden posted that he was sick & it got reposted like crazy by everyone in MAGA including @elonmusk hoping it would hurt him & then he replied to his tweet with the true message & now millions of their followers see the real message! ? #XHacks #Winning pic.twitter.com/CDGcZaASm3 — Barnacules Nerdgasm (@Barnacules) July 18, 2024