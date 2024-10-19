While Giorgio Armani’s male lovers and Cooper Koch’s prosthetic took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may have missed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
WHEN HARRY MET JOSHY: Anti-gay Missouri Senator Josh Hawley posted another adorable photo with NFL homophobe Harrison Butker & everyone had the same exact thought. [Read more]
INSANE IN THE MEMBRANE: Crazed MAGA cultist Laura
Loon Loomer had a homophobic meltdown after out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joked about the disgraced ex-president. [Read more]
LOST IN TRANSLATION: The disgraced ex-president’s Univision town hall was a massive failure for his Hispanic outreach as no one bought the rambling garbage he spewed with his non-answers to questions from the Spanish-speaking audience.
WITH ALL DUE RESPECT: Kamala Harris called B.S. and put Fox News host Bret Baier right in his place after he attempted to bait the vice president with “gotcha questions” and misleading videos. [Read more]
NURSE!: The 78-year-old disgraced ex-president’s “bizarre” behavior at his “musical” rally baffled everyone and further emphasized his cognitive decline. [Read more]
SIZE MATTERS: Kamala Harris roasted a bunch of MAGA hecklers at her Wisconsin rally and single-handedly shamed the disgraced ex-president’s diminutive stature.
COACHELLA DISASTER: Mary Trump let loose on her crazy uncle abandoning his supporters in the middle of the desert after dark at his CA rally. [Read more]
THE GAY DEPLORABLES: You won’t believe these 10 LGBTQ+ figures who have endorsed the disgraced ex-president. [Read more]
NO MORE MR. NICE GUY: President Joe Biden teared into his failed predecessor during a speech in Philadelphia & it was a glorious thing to watch. Dark Brandon > MAGA.
