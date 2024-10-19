While Giorgio Armani’s male lovers and Cooper Koch’s prosthetic took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may have missed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

WHEN HARRY MET JOSHY: Anti-gay Missouri Senator Josh Hawley posted another adorable photo with NFL homophobe Harrison Butker & everyone had the same exact thought. [Read more]

INSANE IN THE MEMBRANE: Crazed MAGA cultist Laura Loon Loomer had a homophobic meltdown after out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joked about the disgraced ex-president. [Read more]

LOST IN TRANSLATION: The disgraced ex-president’s Univision town hall was a massive failure for his Hispanic outreach as no one bought the rambling garbage he spewed with his non-answers to questions from the Spanish-speaking audience.

Trump's Univision Town Hall gave us enough audience reaction GIFs to last a lifetime pic.twitter.com/c85cw3iPVb — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 18, 2024

Watch this woman’s reaction to Trump’s incredulous claim that he “took robust action” on Jan 6. This Univision crowd is not believing his lies!#TrumpIsBadForUS pic.twitter.com/uI1QEFYIKU — Carlos Calzadilla-Palacio ?? (@Carlos_Calz07) October 17, 2024

WITH ALL DUE RESPECT: Kamala Harris called B.S. and put Fox News host Bret Baier right in his place after he attempted to bait the vice president with “gotcha questions” and misleading videos. [Read more]

NURSE!: The 78-year-old disgraced ex-president’s “bizarre” behavior at his “musical” rally baffled everyone and further emphasized his cognitive decline. [Read more]

SIZE MATTERS: Kamala Harris roasted a bunch of MAGA hecklers at her Wisconsin rally and single-handedly shamed the disgraced ex-president’s diminutive stature.

While speaking at a rally in Wisconsin, VP Harris responds to anti-abortion protesters who interrupted her. "Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street," Harris says. pic.twitter.com/vJyHFJTTuF — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 17, 2024

COACHELLA DISASTER: Mary Trump let loose on her crazy uncle abandoning his supporters in the middle of the desert after dark at his CA rally. [Read more]

THE GAY DEPLORABLES: You won’t believe these 10 LGBTQ+ figures who have endorsed the disgraced ex-president. [Read more]

NO MORE MR. NICE GUY: President Joe Biden teared into his failed predecessor during a speech in Philadelphia & it was a glorious thing to watch. Dark Brandon > MAGA.

-Takes a sip of water to mock Trump who’s incapable of holding a glass correctly

-Calls him a sexual predator

-Correctly points out he’s running to avoid prison



No Fucks Biden is the best Biden. https://t.co/cqIJXSmhoA — FactsLivesMatter ? (@Facts0601) October 16, 2024

