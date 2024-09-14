While Andrew Garfield’s racy photos and Patti LuPone’s latest Madonna jab took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may have missed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

SPOUSAL SUPPORT: Melania won’t campaign for her disgraced husband but she will use his assassination attempt to drum up publicity for her new memoir. [Read more]

PLAY-BY-PLAY: In case you missed it, Kamala Harris repeatedly got under the disgraced ex-president’s skin during the explosive debate and it was glorious. [Read more]

UNEDITED FOOTAGE: Here’s what Kamala Harris was really thinking while she was destroying the ex-president at the debate. Sound up!

We all know what she was thinking because we were all thinking it too. pic.twitter.com/MAzXUUM3cv — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 11, 2024

DATA DON’T LIE: So who really won the presidential debate? Google Trends revealed a clear answer. [Read more]

A NEW LOW: While the ex-president blew a gasket at the debate, JD Vance had his worst week yet on the campaign trail. [Read more]

TRUTH HURTS: This gay Republican running for US Senate complained about not getting LGBTQ+ org’s endorsement despite his anti-trans statements. [Read more]

THE CONCEPT CON: Kamala Harris is having the last laugh over the disgraced ex-president’s debate BS about actually formulating any thought-out health care policies over the last 9 years.

Kamala Harris: He has concepts of a plan. Concepts of a plan. I mean, we’re 54 days from this election. Concepts of a plan?



Which means no actual plan. pic.twitter.com/gfbbnSO34g — Acyn (@Acyn) September 12, 2024

INQUIRING MINDS WHAT TO KNOW: Gays have just one question after the presidential debate: “What is Kamala’s plan to get David Muir to post a shirtless pic?” [Read more]

KITTY LITTER: Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg explained exactly why the disgraced ex-president keeps taking about eating cats. [Read more]

MAGA LOON: Racist far-right whack job Laura Loomer is spending a lot of time with the disgraced ex-president and it’s making him spew more nonsense in an attempt to keep her stink off his orange carcass.

Q: Republicans are concerned about your close relationship with self-avowed white nationalist Laura Loomer



Trump: Well Laura is a supporter. She speaks very positively of my campaign



Q: She’s traveling with you on your plane. She made racist remarks about your opponent. She… pic.twitter.com/DmV8kMNVsi — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 13, 2024