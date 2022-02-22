Trump’s messy week just got worse and it’s only Tuesday

Donald Trump is having another headache of a week, and it’s only just started.

On Monday, as millions of Americans enjoyed the day off for President’s Day, former President Trump launched his new social media app Truth Social. It was… bumpy.

The rollout was plagued by a host of technical issues, with users reporting error message after error message. And for many of those who did manage to access the buggy app, all that greeted them was a chance to sign up for a waitlist.

Users who signed up received a welcome e-mail urging them to “Share your unique opinion by posting a Truth, Re-Truth, photo, news story, or video link … Don’t be shocked if they take your Truth viral!”

While you try to wrap your brain around how someone’s “unique opinion” is being branded as “Truth” with a capital “T,” here’s Trump’s second blow of the week: The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected his request to block the National Archives from releasing records from the Trump administration to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

SCOTUS tells Trump no, as expected. National Archives can complete the handover to Jan 6 Cmte (buried in today’s 29 page order list) pic.twitter.com/7x11l4i0ag — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 22, 2022

Trump has been claiming “executive privilege” in his attempt to shield the records, but the Court put that argument to rest once and for all.

President Joe Biden previously authorized the National Archives to release the records, and urged them to act quickly.

Here’s how folks responded:

I hope the Nat Archives had them all loaded with the engine running. — OneVoiceOfMany (@dinodlz) February 22, 2022

Great way to start the week for all “patriots” of the USA. Not good at all so for the Former Guy.#GreatTuesday — 🇺🇦Laurie ~ 959,264 dead Americans bec of Drumpf (@locconsulting) February 22, 2022

The sooner the better. — Barb Kerins (@BarbKerins) February 22, 2022

CLEAN UP CORRIDER 4 at Maralago. — 🇺🇸DaleWillResist📣 (@awelab1956) February 22, 2022

Trump is on quite a losing streak. Much needed good news during these perilous times! — Truth, Lies, and Uncertainty—dlonorse 🇺🇸🇳🇴🌊🎾 (@dlonorse) February 22, 2022