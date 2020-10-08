Trump’s “miracle from God” COVID treatment was developed using abortion tissue

We know the news moves fast and your timeline is already filled with fly memes, but remember when Donald Trump referred to his top-shelf coronavirus treatments as “miracles coming down from God”? Well, one of those “miracles” was only possible thanks to research that utilized abortion tissue.
That’s according to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, the company that developed the experimental antibody treatment Trump received.
It’s worth mentioning as the Trump administration has grown increasingly adversarial towards medical research using fetal tissue from abortions. In 2019, it cut off the ability of the National Institutes of Health to fund the research. The move was celebrated as a “major pro-life victory.”
Funny how those same concerns were nonexistent when the president faced a life-threatening disease, either from the president or his anti-abortion supporters.
Just add it to the list of hypocrisies of Trump and his time in office. That list is starting to resemble a CVS receipt.
13 Comments
succubus
I pray he will rot in jail and then burn in hell
vinnieboiblue
AMEN!
G-Man
That’s an excellent comparison those CVS receipts go on forever.
vinnieboiblue
This reminiscent of Cheney getting a heart transplant when CDC rules state someone as sick as Cheney should not be getting them.
Cam
Because Republican politicians don’t have any actual beliefs. They just say whatever they can to fool their base and get elected.
How many “Pro-Life” Republicans have been caught forcing their girlfriends or mistresses to get abortions?
succubus
not true…azz hole. go away.
Aceventura
Yup but not always true. Probable more than possible.
Abortion for girlfriends yup …Never caught red-handed though … but always suspect.
Hypocrites in politics in general just the GOP more guilty of it.
Fname Optional Lname
Just like the anti-LGBTQ Repubicans who wind up getting caught in a seedy motel with a rent boy from a Craigslist type ad. So much is about appearance with them and the Orange Covidiot is all about appearance, hence the make up and his Buffont hair do(n’t)!
Prax07
Republicans are stupid sheep. Whatever their leaders say is gospel, whether it’s actually true or not. Trump could say the sky is green, and that Democrats only say it’s blue, and his cult will believe it and preach it.
Catholicslutbox
Fear has more to do with it than anything.
Anyone that opposes him is branded a rhino or “fake news” and risk re-election.
The people that follow him blindly are hicks, and oblivious LGBT/POC.
Mack
Sorry but this information was proven wrong today. They did not use abortion tissues.
Kangol2
From MIT’s Technology Review–the cells were derived from an aborted fetus, so Regeneron may claim they aren’t “fetal” cells but they were derived from an abortion, no matter how you spin it (URL divided, connect for access: https:
//www.technologyreview.com/ 2020/10/07/ 1009664/trumps-antibody-treatment-was-tested-using-cells-from-an-abortion/):
“But cells originally derived from a fetus were used in another way. According to Regeneron, laboratory tests used to assess the potency of its antibodies employed a standardized supply of cells called HEK 293T, whose origin was kidney tissue from an abortion in the Netherlands in the 1970s.
Since then, the 293T cells have been “immortalized,” meaning they keep dividing in the lab, somewhat like a cancer, and have undergone other genetic changes and additions.”
missvamp
he’s the biggest liar, hypocrite & con artist in history. he wants to put a supreme court justice in place who is in favor or killing roe v wade, yet this drug may use abortion related materials. ugh. what bs.