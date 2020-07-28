Trump’s new COVID expert compares marriage equality to terrorism, says vaccines have alien DNA

As Stella Immanuel, Donald Trump‘s new COVID-19 “expert”, continues to attract awe for her statements that nobody needs to wear a mask during the pandemic, investigative reporters have raised alarm at some of her other claims. In the past, Immanuel has compared marriage equality to terrorism, slammed transgender people, and claimed that the Illuminati are developing vaccines using extraterrestrial DNA.

Yes, really.

Immanuel works as a pediatrician and a religious minister. She was born in Cameroon and received her medical degree in Nigeria. The Texas Medical Board database lists her as a registered physician. She attracted the attention of Donald Trump on Monday, when he retweeted a video of Immanuel giving a speech at a Republican-funded event on the steps of the Supreme Court. In her remarks, she denied that use of masks prevents spread of COVID-19 and further claimed to have cured the virus using hydroxychloroquine, a treatment denounced by the FDA.

“Nobody needs to get sick,” Immanuel says in the video. “This virus has a cure.”

Now The Daily Beast has uncovered a wealth of bizarre claims and crackpot theories that Immanuel has pushed over the years. In sermons posted by Immanuel to YouTube, she attributes maladies including endometriosis, cysts, infertility, and impotence to sex with demons.

“They are responsible for serious gynecological problems,” Immanuel says in a video recorded in 2013. “We call them all kinds of names—endometriosis, we call them molar pregnancies, we call them fibroids, we call them cysts, but most of them are evil deposits from the spirit husband. They are responsible for miscarriages, impotence—men that can’t get it up.”

In the same sermon, Immanuel also claims demons steal men’s sperm to reproduce. She also blames demons for financial woes.

A 2015 sermon also features Immanuel making outlandish claims linking marriage equality, abortion, and children’s toys to an Illuminati plot to bring about world destruction. She specifically cites the Disney Channel shows Wizards of Waverly Place, Hannah Montana and That’s So Raven, as well as the Harry Potter series as part of a coordinated effort to indoctrinate children to witchcraft. In the same speech, she also claims the Illuminati have manufactured vaccines using alien DNA, and that Magic 8-Balls successfully foretell the future.

In addition to referring to marriage equality as “homosexual terrorism,” Immanuel also praises parents who denounce their transgender children.

“You know the crazy part?” Immanuel says of a father that disowns his transgender son. “The little girl demands he must love her anyway. Really? You will not get it from me, I’d be like ‘Little girl, when you come back to be a little girl again, but you talk—for now, I’m gone.’”

Given her newfound notoriety, Immanuel has appealed to Donald Trump for a more active role in federal management of the ongoing pandemic.

“Mr President I’m in town and available. I will love to meet with you,” she tweeted Monday.