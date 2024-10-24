The latest round of disturbing MAGA fan fiction comes courtesy of Tucker Carlson, who fantasizes about Trump being America’s dad and doling out “vigorous spankings” when he returns home.

Umm…

WHAT?!

The fired Fox News anchor spoke this week at a conservative event in Georgia, one of seven crucial battleground states. Carlson’s closing message didn’t involve the economy, foreign policy or any other pertinent issue; but rather, how Trump was coming to administer the corporal punishment that America needs.

The sentiment is very, very creepy.

“If you allow your two-year-old to smear the contents of his diapers on the wall of your living room, and you do nothing about it. If you allow your 14-year-old to light a joint at the breakfast table. If you allow your hormone-addled, 15-year-old daughter to slam the door of her bedroom and give you the finger, you’re gonna get more of it,” Carlson exclaims.

“And those kids are gonna wind up in rehab. It’s not good for you, and it’s not good for them. There has to be a point at which… Dad comes home!”

The sycophant crowd erupted at Carlson’s apocalyptic language, waiting for the raging conspiracy theorist to outline what Daddy is going to do.

“Dad comes home, and he’s pissed! Dad is pissed!” Carlson squeals.

The idea of Trump being an all-knowing authoritarian is commonplace among his supporters and toadies. He doesn’t lie about his dictatorial desires, either, openly musing about using the military on American citizens.

An unhinged megalomaniac, Trump demands ultimate loyalty from his underlings. They’re not even allowed to admit he lost the 2020 election!

Few outlets paid the price for Trump’s election denialism more than Fox News, which settled a record-setting $787.5 million defamation suit with Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud.

The lawsuit produced a trove of text messages from some of Fox’s star anchors, including Carlson. While Carlson supported Trump’s outrageous claims on the air, he was less enthusiastic when the cameras were off.

In a text message sent on January 4, 2021–two days before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol–Carlson was giddy about the prospect of leaving the now-convicted felon behind.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” Carlson wrote to an unidentified recipient.

“I hate him passionately,” Carlson added.

But Carlson’s hate has apparently turned to love… or some sort of feverish lust. He was practically panting at the image of Trump coming home to feces-smearing toddlers and “hormone-addled” teenagers.

The following text is NSFW:

“He’s not vengeful! He loves his children. Disobedient as they may be, he loves them! Because they’re his children. They live in his house. But he’s very disappointed in their behavior, and he’s gonna have to let them know. ‘Get to your room right now! And think about what you did!’ And when dad gets him, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl! You’ve been a bad little girl, and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now! And no, it’s not gonna hurt me more than it hurts you. I’m not gonna lie! It’s gonna hurt you a lot more than it hurts me. You’ve earned this. You’re getting a vigorous spanking, because you’re a bad girl! It has to be with this way. It has to be this way, because it’s true. You’re only gonna get better when you take responsibility for what you did!’”

The video is even more alarming. You’ve been advised…

Tucker Carlson’s vision of a Trump presidency is that “dad comes home” and says to America,

While Carlson’s psychosexual fever dream would be horrifying in any context, Trump’s history of alleged sexual misconduct makes his rantings even darker. The 78-year-old has been found liable for sexual abuse (and ordered to pay $83.5 million for defaming his accuser, E. Jean Carroll), and been accused of inappropriate behavior by 18 women.

This week, a former model told the Guardian that Trump groped her in a “twisted game” with Jeffrey Epstein (Trump socialized with Epstein and once boasted about his predilection for “younger” women).

Carlson, like other right-wing media figures, has helped Trump smear his accusers. And now, he’s giddily blathering about Trump coming “home” to the White House and spanking Kamala Harris for being a “bad girl.”

Repugnant doesn’t even begin to describe…

