Tucker Carlson flips out about being called a Russian propagandist: “That is slander!”

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on Thursday accused a Texas congressman of making slanderous remarks about Carlson’s show, Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Carlson said that Re. Michael McCaul (R-TX) “has told a number of people that this show is an organ of Russian disinformation.”

“In other words,” Carlson continued, “not only are we wrong—which is fine—we are disloyal Americans. We’re doing the bidding of a foreign power.”

“That is not fine,” Carlson said. “That is slander.”

Tucker: McCaul has told a number of people that this show is an organ of Russian disinformation… That is not fine. That is slander… So you have to ask yourself why are so many Republicans suddenly talking like Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/N9ZoiwH7df — Acyn (@Acyn) March 18, 2022

McCaul has been a vocal critic of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and has referred to the Russian president as a “war criminal.”

“History will judge us for how we respond, and we must continue to support Ukraine with lethal weapons and air defense,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Putin will be remembered as a war criminal, and this footage shared by @ZelenskyyUa in his address to Congress is proof. History will judge us for how we respond, and we must continue to support Ukraine with lethal weapons and air defense. pic.twitter.com/bTdx0evb3w — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) March 17, 2022

Carlson argued that his show is “only and narrowly interested in the interest of our own country,” adding that “we don’t care what the Russian government says, we only care what the United States does.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has requested that state-friendly media broadcast as much of Carlson’s program as possible.

“It is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts of the popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who sharply criticizes the actions of the United States [and] NATO, their negative role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, [and] the defiantly provocative behavior from the leadership of the Western countries and NATO towards the Russian Federation and towards President Putin, personally,” the Russian government wrote in a memo earlier this month.

