Tucker Carlson should maybe probably stay off Twitter today

Either Tucker Carlson is working extra hard to piss people off, or it just comes naturally to him. We’re not sure which is worse.

The Fox News host alienated viewers across the aisle on Monday evening following a segment on the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, and another one on Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

The teenage gunman who carried out the attack in Buffalo is a believer in a Tucker Carlson conspiracy theory called “white replacement” or “great replacement” theory. Over the last year, Carlson has repeatedly suggested that Democrats are intentionally trying to bring immigrants into the country to sway elections in their favor.

Responding to criticism, Carlson claimed he was the real victim.

“Because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express your political views out loud. That’s what they’re telling you,” he said, before falsely stating that “hate speech” is just speech that other people hate.

But that wasn’t the only reason Carlson’s name was trending this morning. In another Monday night segment, Carlson criticized the U.S.’s plan to send $40 billion in aid to Ukraine — a plan which Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw supports.

“Why is Congress so focused on Ukraine but you can’t find baby formula, you can’t even fill your truck because things in our economy are declining really rapidly,” Carlson said. “Don’t ask questions, according to Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, asking questions like that, really any questions at all, thinking you’re a citizen, makes you pro-Russia.”

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost his eye while serving in Afghanistan, had said earlier on Monday that “the arguments that our side is making is very depressing and they are almost pro-Russia. People are saying ‘we can’t put baby formula on our shelves but we are sending money to Ukrainians?’ My response to that is, do you know how much baby formula you can buy with $40 billion? None, because it is not a money issue, it is a manufacturing issue.”

“The more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for eye patch McCain to attack moms who are worried about baby formula as pro-Russia,” Carlson continued.

