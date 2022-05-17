Tucker Carlson should maybe probably stay off Twitter today

Either Tucker Carlson is working extra hard to piss people off, or it just comes naturally to him. We’re not sure which is worse.

The Fox News host alienated viewers across the aisle on Monday evening following a segment on the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, and another one on Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

The teenage gunman who carried out the attack in Buffalo is a believer in a Tucker Carlson conspiracy theory called “white replacement” or “great replacement” theory. Over the last year, Carlson has repeatedly suggested that Democrats are intentionally trying to bring immigrants into the country to sway elections in their favor.

Responding to criticism, Carlson claimed he was the real victim.

“Because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express your political views out loud. That’s what they’re telling you,” he said, before falsely stating that “hate speech” is just speech that other people hate.

The clip didn’t go over too well on social media:

Actually, I think what they're telling you is that if your political views are virtually identical to the manifesto a mentally ill teenager who murdered strangers, then *maybe* you should think hard about your political views. https://t.co/xj6SHcsSgt — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 17, 2022

I’d love to see the internal memos at Fox News today to refer to a racist mass shooter only as a ‘mentally ill teenager’ because you know it exists and butthurt Tucker opened with it. @TuckerCarlson — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) May 17, 2022

Is Tucker Carlson a white supremacist or just an enormous asshole? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 16, 2022

Daily reminder that Tucker Carlson will not back down from spreading dangerous conspiracy theories that lead to mass shootings against non-whites because that violence isn't an accident, it's the *goal.* — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 17, 2022

Tucker Carlson needs to get out of Dodge. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 17, 2022

But that wasn’t the only reason Carlson’s name was trending this morning. In another Monday night segment, Carlson criticized the U.S.’s plan to send $40 billion in aid to Ukraine — a plan which Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw supports.

“Why is Congress so focused on Ukraine but you can’t find baby formula, you can’t even fill your truck because things in our economy are declining really rapidly,” Carlson said. “Don’t ask questions, according to Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, asking questions like that, really any questions at all, thinking you’re a citizen, makes you pro-Russia.”

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost his eye while serving in Afghanistan, had said earlier on Monday that “the arguments that our side is making is very depressing and they are almost pro-Russia. People are saying ‘we can’t put baby formula on our shelves but we are sending money to Ukrainians?’ My response to that is, do you know how much baby formula you can buy with $40 billion? None, because it is not a money issue, it is a manufacturing issue.”

“The more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for eye patch McCain to attack moms who are worried about baby formula as pro-Russia,” Carlson continued.

Tucker Carlson derisively refers to @DanCrenshawTX, who lost his eye while serving our country as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan, as “eye-patch McCain.” pic.twitter.com/ItsrNyPGQd — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) May 17, 2022

The name-calling drew swift criticism:

If a progressive TV host mocked Dan Crenshaw's military service and war wound like Tucker Carlson did, MAGA world would demand that person be fired. But deep down MAGA like their leader Trump has no respect for our military or our veterans. They simply use them as political props https://t.co/hMFVCSaiqH — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 17, 2022

You don't have to like or agree with Dan Crenshaw to respect his service to his country. To insult him during an interview with a Russian asset should be a bridge too far even for Republicans but it won't…and that's tragic. #TuckerTerrorist — Shelby Kent-Stewart ™ (@ShelbyKStewart) May 17, 2022