Tucker Carlson suggests giving monkeypox this new, gay-related name

Fox News host Tucker Carlson seems to think it’s funny that lots of gay men are acquiring monkeypox.

On his show last night, he responded to calls for the virus to get a new name.

On Monday, the New York City health department wrote to the World Health Organization to say that “Monkeypox” was stigmatizing.

Health commissioner Ashwin Vasan wrote of the “painful and racist history within which terminology like (monkeypox) is rooted for communities of color.

“Continuing to use the term ‘monkeypox’ to describe the current outbreak may reignite these traumatic feelings of racism and stigma — particularly for Black people and other people of color, as well as members of the LGBTQIA+ communities, and it is possible that they may avoid engaging in vital health care services because of it.”

Carlson was dismissive of the idea, saying, “So, monkeypox is about the coolest name ever for a disease.

“But they are changing the name because racism or something.”

Carlson said he’d run a Twitter poll offering alternative suggestions. The winning entry?

Schlong Covid.

The results are in. Monkeypox will now officially be called “Schlong Covid.” pic.twitter.com/nEFZjvWAnV — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 29, 2022

Although this is a pun on ‘Long Covid’, it’s likely also a reference to the fact the majority of monkeypox cases so far have been amongst men who have sex with men.

“That won our audience election result with about 40% of the vote,” said Carlson. “So, let Rochelle Walensky at the CDC know.”

Carlson’s poll had around 26,000 votes. ‘Midterm Variant’ came second, followed by ‘Adam Schiffilis’.

WHO has previously talked about renaming monkeypox but has not as yet done so.

San Francisco: State of emergency over monkeypox

In the UK, health officials say that around 95% of monkeypox cases (as of mid-July) had been in gay and bisexual men. It’s not clear why this might be the case, but signs are emerging it’s crossing over to wider society. Officials diagnosed two cases in children last week in the US.

Last week, New York, which has emerged as a hotspot for the illness, announced three mass vaccination sites. They will be open this weekend, and gay men who have had multiple sexual partners recently will be prioritized.

Yesterday, the Mayor of San Francisco declared a state of emergency over the growing number of cases in the city. Mayor London Breed also said the city was in “desperate need of vaccines.”

Last weekend, WHO declared monkeypox a global emergency. Yesterday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told reporters gay men should reduce the number of sexual partners they have to help cut transmission rates.

“This is an outbreak that can be stopped, if countries, communities, and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups,” Tedros urged.

“For men who have sex with men, this includes, for the moment, reducing your number of sexual partners, reconsidering sex with new partners, and exchanging contact details with any new partners to enable follow-up if needed.”