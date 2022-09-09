Tucker Carlson’s childish bullying backfires spectacularly and it’s music to our ears

A country music singer has spun an insult from patron saint of furrowed brows Tucker Carlson into gold, all for the benefit of transgender charities.

The Fox News host targeted Grammy Award-winning singer Maren Morris after she spoke up for trans youth on Twitter.

Morris was responding to Brittany Aldean, wife of country singer Jason Aldean, who shared a makeup-transformation video with the caption: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Aldean later took to Instagram to falsely claim kids were being forced to undergo “genital mutilation.”

Medical guidelines do not recommend gender confirmation surgery for minors.

Dr. Jason Klein, a pediatric endocrinologist and medical director of the Transgender Youth Health Program at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone, told CBS earlier this year: “It’s important to recognize that there is absolutely no surgical intervention that is being done for young individuals who are transgender or nonbinary. The only scissors that are being taken to children is to cut their hair.”

Aldean’s comments sparked immediate backlash.

Singer Cassadee Pope tweeted: “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Aldean sells products ranging from clip-in hair extensions to t-shirts with slogans like “unapologetically conservative.”

Morris commented on Pope’s criticism, adding: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 26, 2022

Carlson addressed Aldean’s comments on his Fox News program, praising her “fight to protect kids” and “her work to fight child exploitation.”

“No sane society would have a problem with or even notice words like that, but in 2022, this is a time when you are led to believe that minors should be castrated by their parents,” he said.

Then he called Morris “a lunatic” and “a fake country singer.”

Morris reclaimed the insult and turned it into a t-shirt reading: “Maren Morris / Lunatic Country Music Person.”

The shirts went on sale on September 2, with all proceeds going to TransLifeline and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program.

Over $100K has been raised for the deserving organizations.