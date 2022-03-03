Tucker Carlson’s latest idiotic attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson completely backfires

Fox News host Tucker Carlson wants to know why President Joe Biden didn’t release Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Law School Admission Test (LSAT) score during his State of the Union address. Everyone else wants to know why Carlson is still on the air.

Biden nominated Jackson to fill retiring Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat, making good on a campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

During his State of the Union speech, Biden described Jackson, who is currently a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, as “one of our nation’s top legal minds.”

“Biden went on to mention someone called Ketanji Brown Jackson,” Carlson said on his Wednesday night broadcast.

“That’s not a name most Americans know because Ketanji Brown Jackson has been an appellate judge for less than a year. But Joe Biden assured us she is, quote, ‘one of our top legal minds.'”

Tucker: It might be time for Joe Biden to let us know Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. Why wouldn’t he tell us that… pic.twitter.com/boPHU5PnMd — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2022

He continued: “Appointing her is one of his gravest constitutional duties. So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was.

“How did she do on the LSATs? Why wouldn’t you tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a once-in-a-generation legal talent, the next Learned Hand. It would seem like Americans in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment, but we didn’t hear that.”

Carlson’s comments drew immediate backlash for being disingenuous, racist and just plain stupid.

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison wrote: “Judge Brown Jackson graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard, Cum Laude from Harvard Law, & was the editor of the Harvard Law review. She is the real deal. I’ve never heard ‘Tie Too Tight’ ask about lsat scores for other nominees, but typical of those who feel a bit ‘inadequate.'”

Judge Brown Jackson graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard, Cum Laude from Harvard Law, & was the editor of the Harvard Law review. She is the real deal. I’ve never heard “Tie Too Tight” ask about lsat scores for other nominees, but typical of those who feel a bit “inadequate.” https://t.co/GeU6qE1isG — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) March 3, 2022

Richard Signorelli, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, commented: “This is patently racist.”

“BTW,” he continued, “her LSAT score is probably phenomenal but no one asks for it as a qualifying measure for any legal position. I know I was never asked for it at the firms I worked for.”

BTW, her LSAT score is probably phenomenal but no one asks for it as a qualifying measure for any legal position. I know I was never asked for it at the firms I worked for including @HughesHubbard & the @SDNYnews — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) March 3, 2022

Elie Mystal of The Nation added: “It’s bad form at Harvard Law School to even *mention* your LSAT score and Tucker would know that if he wasn’t an idiot frozen dinner scion who literally couldn’t buy his way into Harvard or standardize test himself out of a paper bag. It must piss Tucker off so much that he’s a dumb ass and all these Black people out here know it.”

It must piss Tucker off so much that he's a dumb ass and all these Black people out here know it. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 3, 2022

“This is textbook racism,” wrote The Daily Beast’s Ida Bae Wells. “Not even a dog whistle. Show clips of Tucker asking for LSATs of a white candidate. Outside of the ridiculous argument that scores to get INTO law school are the measure of qualification, the presumption that Black pp are dumb is standard white supremacy.”

This is textbook racism. Not even a dog whistle. Show clips of Tucker asking for LSATs of a white candidate. Outside of the ridiculous argument that scores to get INTO law school are the measure of qualification, the presumption that Black pp are dumb is standard white supremacy. https://t.co/KmCC973RMz — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 3, 2022

Former News Anchor Dan Rather shared this itemized response:

Number 1: Straight up racist.

Number 2: Right, we always hear about LSAT scores for Republican judges.

Number 3: LSAT scores are about getting into law school, not the quality of a legal mind.

Number 4: Trump's grades and taxes…

Number 5-100: Straight up racist. https://t.co/lvVYHzgQt3 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 3, 2022

And Senior Editor of Law and Policy for Rewire News Group Imani Gandi summed it up most succinctly: