Tulsi Gabbard goes on psychotic Twitter tear about “anti-white racism” and “abhorrent” Lori Lightfoot

Failed presidential candidate/Russian asset Tulsi Gabbard is calling for Lori Lightfoot to resign after the Chicago Mayor announced last week she would be limiting interviews about her two-year anniversary in office to journalists of color.

In a statement, the transphobic ex-congresswoman, who frequently goes on Fox News to bemoan cancel culture, accused Lightfoot of “anti-white racism” and said her decision to only grant one-on-one interviews to BIPOC reporters was “abhorrent.”

Lightfoot said she was being “intentional about prioritizing media requests from POC reporters on the occasion of the two-year anniversary.”

The decision came after she said she was “struck since my first day on the campaign trail in 2018 by the overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets, editorial boards, the political press corps, and yes, the City Hall press corps specifically.”

And nobody was more upset about this than Gabbard.

“Mayor Lightfoot’s blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent,” she tweeted over the weekend. “I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot’s resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white.”

For the record, it’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Also, there’s no such thing as “anti-white racism.”

