Tulsi Gabbard goes on psychotic Twitter tear about “anti-white racism” and “abhorrent” Lori Lightfoot

Failed presidential candidate/Russian asset Tulsi Gabbard is calling for Lori Lightfoot to resign after the Chicago Mayor announced last week she would be limiting interviews about her two-year anniversary in office to journalists of color.

In a statement, the transphobic ex-congresswoman, who frequently goes on Fox News to bemoan cancel culture, accused Lightfoot of “anti-white racism” and said her decision to only grant one-on-one interviews to BIPOC reporters was “abhorrent.”

Related: Tulsi Gabbard hits Fox News to bash gender neutral language less than 24 hours after exiting Congress

Lightfoot said she was being “intentional about prioritizing media requests from POC reporters on the occasion of the two-year anniversary.”

The decision came after she said she was “struck since my first day on the campaign trail in 2018 by the overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets, editorial boards, the political press corps, and yes, the City Hall press corps specifically.”

Related: 2020 hopeful Tulsi Gabbard says she’s really, really sorry for her long history of homophobia

And nobody was more upset about this than Gabbard.

“Mayor Lightfoot’s blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent,” she tweeted over the weekend. “I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot’s resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white.”

Mayor Lightfoot's blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent. I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot's resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white. — Tulsi Gabbard ? (@TulsiGabbard) May 21, 2021

For the record, it’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Also, there’s no such thing as “anti-white racism.”

Here’s how folx on Twitter responded to Gabbard’s rage tweet…

That’s Vice President Harris to you, you unwitting Russian asset. — Eden Varela 🏳️‍🌈 (@edenvjdmd) May 22, 2021

Wait until you hear about anti-black racism. That shit will blow your mind. — I Smoked Matt Gaetz‘s Hula Hooping Nude Ex GF (@BlackKnight10k) May 21, 2021

This is not a very “Aloha” look for you, Mrs. Gabbard. — Leftist Ryan Knight🥂 (@highprogressive) May 21, 2021

This you, sis?

Cause this looks like you engaging in cancel culture, to me. pic.twitter.com/nlhy2eqTtZ — Sloth (@sloth_dc) May 22, 2021

I think resignation is a bit extreme. She’s just caught up in the wokeness. I do not believe she is actually racist. — Thăng Long ❼ (@pho__15) May 21, 2021

Let’s be absolutely clear what’s happening here – Mayor Lightfoot is saying that in a city which is 50% people of color, having an almost entirely white press corps is a bad thing. It means that those reporters are not representative of the public they inform. — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) May 21, 2021

Finally showing your white supremacist roots huh — Amy Dentata 🔜 (@AmyDentata) May 21, 2021

c’mon, this is clown shit. — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) May 21, 2021

That’s Vice President Harris to you, boo boo. pic.twitter.com/z0bxkkCn0i — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) May 21, 2021

As a white person that actually voted for you in the primaries (you were still on my PA ballot), I find it disturbing that you are courting the wrong “white” people on this. Trust me, white people will survive this “anti-white” act by Mayor Lightfoot, just fine. — Christopher Michael Jones (@bluepoet3) May 22, 2021

Racism is a structure. You mean bigotry or prejudice. You’d still be wrong, but that’s what you mean. Stop pretend Democrating please — steven (@egyptian_neenan) May 21, 2021

You are trash — Nick is a Fred Hampton Leftist 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) May 21, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.