Tulsi Gabbard has insane 4 AM Twitter freakout over non-binary people

Ex-LGBTQ ally/failed presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard must have been really, really bored at 4:46 this morning. So, she took to Twitter to rage tweet about COVID cases among pregnant non-binary people.

In the wee early hours of the morning, Gabbard shared an article about how pregnant individuals infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus are more likely to have severe cases of COVID-19.

“Pregnant PEOPLE?” Gabbard wrote. “Read that headline again. Some hate women so much that they literally want to erase even the word ‘woman’ from our vocabulary.”

Forget the pandemic. Forget the sick parents. Forget the children. Forget the hospital workers. Gabbard is most upset about the gender inclusive language being used to talk about the issue.

Of course, her outrage is nothing new. In her final weeks in the U.S. House of Representatives, she introduced the “Protect Women’s Sports Acts,” which aimed to limit protections under title IX of the Education Amendments to “biological sex as determined at birth by a physician,” effectively stripping trans and gender-nonconforming students of their rights.

And 24 hours after leaving the U.S. House of Representatives, she went on Tucker Carlson‘s show to rant and rave about the House’s change on gendered language, claiming it denies “the very biological existence of women.”

Now, here are some responses to Gabbard’s “pregnant people” tweet…

What do you do about people who are pregnant but don’t identify as female? Pretend they don’t exist? Enforce society’s gender roles on them? — Horace McNorris (@horacemcnorris) October 11, 2021

Thanks for making this country even more divisive. Can’t you find anything more important to discuss? Healthcare? Pentagon wastefulness? Environment? — David Wirtanen (@hereinpeace) October 11, 2021

Actually it’s because trans men and non binary can get pregnant It has nothing to do with hating women, and saying it does sets up trans people to receive a lot of hate. Please don’t promote bigoted language. — jpVari (@jpVari_) October 11, 2021

I feel like the Delta variant being more dangerous to pregnant people is way more important than the term “pregnant people” itself. Talk about priorities. This is just lazy bait to attract a reactionary audience — Bob Jones (@SUK_Fanboy) October 11, 2021

Come onnnnnnnn it’s literally the smallest thing why are you getting so heated over non-binary people existing? — Elijah Todd-Walden (@ElijahToddWald1) October 11, 2021

This ain’t it. There are some people who are not women who can be pregnant. The language used is about being inclusive. — E (@EthanMacNamara1) October 11, 2021

The article is written by a woman. — John Theodore (@john_a_theodore) October 11, 2021

Does this affect your daily life in any way? No? Okay then, let’s move on. Show your relevance by fighting for the things that *are* affecting everyone’s quality of life, i.e., M4A, police brutality, financial inequality for starters. — Jen Cobb (@Snorrance) October 11, 2021

Sorry Tulsi but this ain’t it, this is clearly more of a gender-neutral language thing than a hating women thing. And from a language/grammar perspective it’s also accurate, unless you’re implying that someone who is pregnant isn’t a person? — KhaosByDesign (@KhaosByDesignUK) October 11, 2021

Breaking news: Tulsi Gabbard discovers women are people from inclusive headline- still thinks it excludes women somehow — Liam Purcy ✨🪐💫 (@liampurcy) October 11, 2021

What difference does it make?? Really this is what worries you? — Julie (@shea_jewels) October 11, 2021

This tweet is lacking the aloha spirit. — HeatherHedd (@HVGoddess8950) October 11, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.