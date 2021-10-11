aloha spirit

Tulsi Gabbard has insane 4 AM Twitter freakout over non-binary people

Ex-LGBTQ ally/failed presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard must have been really, really bored at 4:46 this morning. So, she took to Twitter to rage tweet about COVID cases among pregnant non-binary people.

In the wee early hours of the morning, Gabbard shared an article about how pregnant individuals infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus are more likely to have severe cases of COVID-19.

“Pregnant PEOPLE?” Gabbard wrote. “Read that headline again. Some hate women so much that they literally want to erase even the word ‘woman’ from our vocabulary.”

Forget the pandemic. Forget the sick parents. Forget the children. Forget the hospital workers. Gabbard is most upset about the gender inclusive language being used to talk about the issue.

Of course, her outrage is nothing new. In her final weeks in the U.S. House of Representatives, she introduced the “Protect Women’s Sports Acts,” which aimed to limit protections under title IX of the Education Amendments to “biological sex as determined at birth by a physician,” effectively stripping trans and gender-nonconforming students of their rights.

And 24 hours after leaving the U.S. House of Representatives, she went on Tucker Carlson‘s show to rant and rave about the House’s change on gendered language, claiming it denies “the very biological existence of women.”

