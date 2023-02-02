Tune in: Here are the 2023 Queerties nominees for TV Comedy and where to stream them

Ah television, it’s always there for us. Even when the past year got tough, we always had some great, queer-inclusive comedies to lift our spirits.

Truly, no matter what we were going through, these TV series were there to deliver the laughs in the form of heartwarming teen rom-coms, goofy vampire workplace comedies, rousing sports stories, and even shocking vacation satires.

Voting for the 2023 Queerties is officially open.

In that spirit, now’s your chance to help us celebrate our favorite TV comedies of the year at the Queerties. Scroll down below to read a bit more about this year’s 10 nominees, and then click on the corresponding icon to vote for your favorite.

Voting runs now through February 21. You can vote once per day per device in each category. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites.

If the original 1992 movie was responsible for an entire generations’ gay awakenings, then it’s only fitting that this TV remake doubles down, turning the story of the World War II Rockford Peaches into an ode to queer sisterhood. They say there’s no crying in baseball, but this had us sobbing happy tears.

Streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Emmy Award-winning comedy Hacks beat the sophomore slump, expanding the show’s world beyond Las Vegas as legendary comic Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) hit the road with her put-upon writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder). Undoubtedly, the show features one of TV’s coolest—and queerest—ensembles.

Streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

Based on a popular graphic novel, this charming teen love story became a cultural phenomenon, turning its young cast into superstars nearly overnight. As we watched the relationship between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Spring) blossom, Heartstopper gave us all that giddy butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling.

Streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Longtime SNL MVP Vanessa Bayer gets the showcase she’s always deserved in I Love That For You, about a wistful woman who (somewhat) accidentally cons her way into a gig at a home shopping network. The series is a riot, especially when favorites like Jenifer Lewis, Molly Shannon, and Matt Rogers take the screen.

Streaming via Showtime, available on its app, as well as Amazon Prime, Roku, and Paramount+.

A groundbreaking and gut-busting comedy about four Indigenous teens who live on a reservation in rural Oklahoma with dreams of making it big in California. Like its characters, Reservation Dogs continued to grow into itself in season two, and has been a fantastic showcase for queer actress Devery Jacobs.

Streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Like most romantic-comedies, the Spanish-language Smiley starts with a meet-cute—but things aren’t so cute when aimless bartender Alex (Carlos Cuevas) and driven architect Bruno (Miki Esparbé) realize they have nothing in common. This sexy gay series unpacks what happens when opposites attract.

Streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Series co-creator, writer, and star Bilal Baig plays Sabi, a non-binary millennial living in Toronto, who is trying to balance the expectations of their Pakitani family with their role as a nanny, their other job at a fledgling bar/café, and a rocky love life. Can Sabi pull it all off? Well, sort of—and that’s the fun of this endearing series.

Streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

Neil Patrick Harris made his grand return to the TV sitcom in this Netflix series about a successful New York forty-something whose life is turned upside down when his long-term partner abruptly leaves him, forced to hit the dating scene once again. Uncoupled was a rare look at a mid-life crisis from the perspective of a gay man.

Streaming exclusively on Netflix.

For four seasons and counting, What We Do In The Shadows has been one of television’s most reliable joke machines, with a cast that bring so much heart to this chosen family of undead vampires. This latest season took things to a whole new level, delivering a sweet coming out for Harvey Guillén’s lovable Guillermo.

Streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Mike White managed to capture lightning in a bottle once again, taking us to Sicily for the second edition of his luxury hotel-set dark satire. Between murderous gay grifters, sympathetic sapphics, and another incredible showcase for Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus became one of the most talked about shows of the year.

Streaming exclusively on HBO Max.