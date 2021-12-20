It turns out this diva supported Britney through her conservatorship battle

“I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific. So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone.’ I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago, Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours. He’s an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up – which it is. You’ve got to be a giving person. It doesn’t matter whether they’re my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”–Singer Mariah Carey in a new interview with NME, revealing her hereto-unknown counseling of Britney Spears during her conservatorship woes. A Los Angeles judge ended Spears’ 13-year conservatorship earlier this year, giving the signer access to her own finances and control over her own career. Carey, for her part, alluded to her own battle with mental health in the early 2000s.
