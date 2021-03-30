TV host whines that straight men are being unfairly blamed for masturbating in government building

A conservative TV host from down under says straight men are being victimized after the Australian parliament was rocked by a gay sex scandal.

First, the backstory: Footage of an unnamed senior government staff member jerking off onto a female lawmaker’s desk was leaked by a whistleblower last week.

The video was obtained by The Australian newspaper and Channel Ten. It came with a huge dump of additional photos of numerous male government employees engaging in sex acts inside Parliament House.

The whistleblower, who admitted to being an active participant in some of the activity, said he leaked the photos and video to put a stop to the “toxic, powerful, privileged boys club that does what it wants, when it wants, where it wants.”

According to the whistleblower:

One man filmed his sexual “conquests” in Parliament House and shared them, sometimes via the men-seeking-men app, Scruff.

He has videos or images depicting six or seven men in total involved in consensual sex acts in Parliament House, including four who have at some point worked in politics.

One of the men signed a male sex worker from Queensland into Parliament House for a male former Coalition MP

He was involved in some of the sex acts and felt motivated to speak out following Four Corners’ Inside the Canberra Bubble piece last November.

The incident has sparked a lot of dialogue about toxic male culture in Australia.

Now, conservative TV host Rowan Dean says that it’s totally unfair to criticize all men when only gay men were the ones who engaged in the behavior.

This week, Dean said he was “really irritated” that straight dudes are being blamed when it was actually “a group of homosexual staffers” behind the inappropriate acts.

“The idea that this has something to do with basic male culture in Australia is complete garbage,” he said.

Dean then said LGBTQ leaders need to speak out about this.

“I did not hear one single senior MP or senior Minister who identifies as homosexual coming forward and criticizing this mob…. Why is mainstream male heterosexual Australia being blamed for this?”

He then went on to say that the attacks on straight men are “disgraceful” and he was “fed up” with being blamed for things gay men did.

“I’m going to say this on behalf of the men of Australia,” he continued. “I am fed up to the back teeth of being blamed as if we had some kind of cultural problem with women.”

“I’m sorry it is not in the Australian male culture to sit around jerking off on people’s desks, it’s not part of the Australian male culture.”

After the photos and video leaked, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the whole thing “disgusting and sickening,” and said the men involved demonstrated “staggering disrespect” for everyone who works in parliament. He also confirmed that the man who masturbated onto the female lawmaker’s desk has been fired.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.