William Valdés is a Cuban-born actor and TV host that has garnered success in a slew of Spanish-language shows and soaps.

The 30-year-old has appeared on Nickelodeon’s fantasy series Grachi, the telenovelas El Rostro de la Venganza and Voltea Pa’ que Te Enamores, and the popular morning show Despierta America.

In 2021, he was a contestant on MasterChef Mexico and most recently served as a guest host on the Mexican morning show Sale el Sol.

Throughout his career, Valdés has kept his personal life private, despite constant speculation.

However, he recently broke his silence and finally addressed the rumors after having been labeled as both gay and bisexual by other Spanish-language media personalities.

Back in 2022, Spanish TV host Pedro Pierto, who is heterosexual, said he was under the impression Valdés “played for the other team.” While his on-air guest, Honduran singer Cesia, responded: “I think he plays for both.”

Earlier this week, Valdés appeared on the podcast El Papishou, where host Robert Carlo brought up Pierto’s past comments on his sexuality, reported the Mexican outlet Tribuna.

Not shying away from the topic, Valdés spoke confidently on the situation and how he confronted Pierto about his outburst.

“He [Pierto] said: ‘William likes men’ or something like that,” Valdes recounted on the podcast. “I called Pedro and told him: ‘We are not friends, we are acquaintances in the media and I appreciate if you please do not talk about my sexual orientation.'”

Valdés then addressed the ongoing rumors, without actually labeling how he identifies.

“There’s always been talk of: ‘Oh, William’s gay, or this, or that,'” he shared. “I don’t talk about my sexual orientation because it doesn’t define me as a person and it’s something I keep private and people don’t care who I sleep with or who I go out with.”

We respect Valdés’ decision to maintain his privacy as everyone should be free to label or not label themselves as they see fit.

Fun fact: Valdés co-starred with fellow Cuban-American actor Carlo Arrechea, who recently came out as bisexual, on the Nickelodeon series Grachi.

Now everyone, regardless of how they identify, can get to know Valdés a little better by peeping some of the best snaps from his Instagram below:

