TV judge Craig Revel Horwood on having a sugar daddy at 17: “It wasn’t horrific, you know?”

Craig Revel Horwood is a judge on the hit British dance competition Strictly Come Dancing. In a new interview, the 56-year-old is opening up about the time an older gentlemen took him under his wing very, very early in his career.
“It was a sugar daddy sort of thing,” he recalls to The Daily Mail. “I knew exactly what I was doing.”
Horwood says he was 17 and working as a dancer at a drag bar when he met 43-year-old “Mr. X.”
The older man took Horwood on a six-week world tour, which included seeing shows like Cats and other Broadway productions, and paid for him to go to dance school in exchange for sex.
“My family couldn’t afford it. I thought, ‘OK, let’s take this opportunity.’ It wasn’t horrific, you know?” he recalls.
Horwood, who identified as bisexual at the time but now identifies as gay, says the relationship “transformed” his life, and that Mr. X provided him with “opportunities I never would have had.”
“The tabloids have called it prostitution, but it really is no different to a younger woman marrying an older man then divorcing him for half the money,” he says. “At least I wasn’t doing that.”
In the same interview, Horwood also talks about his current relationship with 35-year-old horticulturist, Jonathan Myring. He says the two have been discussing getting married and possibly having kids.
“I don’t have any plans yet,” he says. “I would definitely adopt because there are so many kids out there who need secure homes.”
3 Comments
cuteguy
He is no different than Erika Jayne, except he never stole money from orphans and widows and burn victims like she and her sugar daddy did.
Gadfeal
It’s about time that society gets honest about adult work; it’s not the activity that’s wrong, it’s the misplaced moral treatment of the phenomenon.
In 19th Century London, if you were female without a solvent husband, a good employer, or inherited money, you would live a short life in squalor and adult services may have been the only option. Official data from the Metropolitan police recorded some 6,500 prostitutes when London’s population was about 1 M. Unofficial estimates suggest many more (20k) were engaged in adult activity.
Then, there were the umpteen “mistresses” and financially-motivated marriages, including Downton Abbey phenomena where rapidly diminishing aristocratic assets led to pairing of rich American heiresses with insolvent English aristocrats, one example of which could be the marriage of Winston Churchill’s parents with a New York heiress marrying Lord Randolph Churchill when she was 20, only a year after a first meeting. Winston was born 8 months after the marriage, with a biographer suggested that she had conceived before marriage.
Not all gay children have a loving, nurturing, wise family. So, when a young gay man, often ostracized from an intolerant working class background, meets an “older, wiser, solvent” person who takes an interest in him, is it so “wrong” for a relationship to occur, when the alternative would be priesthood, depression, destitution, and/or violence?
Although prostitution is “legal” in some countries, with Germany’s Eros Houses providing a safe place of work (credit cards, security, medical care), there is still a “furtive”, “immoral” connotation. In some countries, the age of sexual consent is 15 years, but even there (as in the case of Pr. Macron), if the partner is much older, there is an attitude of immorality.
Chrisk
Yes. I don’t think they meant it to be a 15 yo with say a 55 yo. Something within a reasonable age like a 15 you with a 18 yo.
I would still think it’s weird to see a 43 yo with a 17 yo. Those are the types that usually would end up on shows like to catch a predator.