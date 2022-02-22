TV show apologizes for suggesting Queen is taking Ivermectin

An Australian news show has been forced to apologize after appearing to suggest Queen Elizabeth is taking Ivermectin to treat her Covid infection.

Royal officials announced on Sunday that the British Monarch has tested positive for Covid-19. It’s understood she’s had all her vaccines, but aged 95, there remain obvious concerns for her health. The Palace said she’s experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

Related: Did Queen Elizabeth just shade Diana in attempt to distract from Prince Andrew’s legal woes?

Last night, Channel Nine’s A Current Affair broadcast a report about the Queen’s health and Covid infection. The show spoke with Dr. Mukesh Hawikerwal, who talked about medications tried for treating high-risk cases with Covid.

One of these approved in Australia is an intravenous monoclonal antibody treatment, named Sotrovimab. The show mentioned this, but the b-roll it used showed a shot of Stromectol — a product that contains Ivermectin.

The image was quickly recirculated by anti-vaxxers and conspiracy groups.

The drug is commonly used to deworm horses, but some people have been using it to treat Covid-19, despite there being no peer-reviewed evidence that it has any positive impact whatsoever.

Today, Channel Nine, which broadcasts A Current Affair said the mistake was “the result of human error” and “shouldn’t have been included”.

“We did not intend to suggest Dr. Mukesh Haikerwal endorsed ‘Stromectol’ … We’ve apologized to him this morning and he has accepted that apology. We do not suggest the Queen is using Ivermectin.”

Related: Bad news for Sarah Ferguson, and it’s nothing to do with Prince Andrew

Haikerwal also expressed his disappointment at the error.

“Ivermectin never even came into the conversation,” Haikerwal told the Guardian. “I said there are medications available for people who are vulnerable … I didn’t even name them, but it was obviously Sotrovimab.

“It certainly wouldn’t be Ivermectin. I wouldn’t recommend it.”

On Sunday, spokespeople for the Queen said she intended to continue with “light duties”. She subsequently sent messages of congratulations to GB athletes in Beijing.

However, it was announced today that she was canceling scheduled virtual meetings due to her ongoing symptoms.