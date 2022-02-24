This tweet about Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth has the Internet doing spit-takes

A tweet about Prince Andrew and his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has gone viral, racking up thousands of shares.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, was recently diagnosed with Covid. Contrary to what one dubiously sourced gossip site would have you believe, she is currently fighting the illness.

Related: Harry and Meghan continue to thrive while the rest of the royal family circles the drain

Andrew, of course, has been living through his own pr nightmare since he was sued by Virginia Giuffre, who says she was forced to have sex with him when she was still a minor and under the control of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew eventually settled with Guiffre for an undisclosed sum.

The joking tweet referenced both stories:

?Breaking news from the palace: Queen Elizabeth in bed with covid-19

Prince Andrew in bed with Chloe-15 — paul (@pduncan_) February 23, 2022

In addition to receiving over 35K likes, here are some of the responses, starting with a tried-and-true spit take:

This wins Twitter for today. Well done — David Maxwell (@coach_d_maxwell) February 24, 2022

Top tier that is — Daniel (@WolvesfanDan) February 24, 2022

Masterpiece — Casey ⚒️ (@Caseynewsonnn) February 24, 2022