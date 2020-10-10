This tweet reads queer-baiting straight guys for filth

On Twitter, gay adult film star Devin Franco has pointed out that straight guys have done quite the backflip since the advent of OnlyFans.
Straight guys 10 years ago: “gay guys are gross, why would we let them get married?”
Straight guys today: “hey guys, like what you see? Join my Onlyfans.”
— Devin Franco (@devinfrancoxxx) April 10, 2020
In a follow-up tweet, Franco added, “Don’t get me wrong, I love the straight boy thirst traps.”
Related: OnlyFans star Jacob Wohl just got some very crappy news
After Franco’s tweet surfaced on Reddit, the gays marveled at their straight counterparts’ transformation. “They went from ‘no homo’ to ‘$20 is $20’ real quick,” one commenter wrote.
“Money bends morals,” another said.
A third commenter decried the influx of celebrity OnlyFans models: “Out of touch rich people can’t stand the thought of working-class people becoming successful in an untapped market. It’s just pure greed.”
Related: The reviews of Aaron Carter’s OnlyFans page are in and they’re not good
One user, meanwhile, seemed more understanding, the economy being what it is. “Straight guys 10 years ago: Gay dudes probably all want to see me naked,” that user wrote. “Straight guys today: Still that, plus income inequality has forced me to consider being as sex worker as part of the gig economy.”
3 Comments
Donston
“Queer baiting” and sex work are two different things. But the “straight” guy thirst trap has been around since the internet has been around. There is a significant amount of guys who do primarily lust after and long for heterosexual/overall hetero-leaning/hetero-commitment type dudes. There is an audience. So, there is money to be made. While there are guys on social media who consciously use “gays” as a launching point before rebranding and seeking a more expansive audience. It’s all just a game of money, ego, sex, fetish, identities and sociology.
controversial2019
Gay men will always lust after straight men. That will never stop. Why? Because it can’t.
When they say only 1 in 7 (or 8 depending on where you read) men are LGBTQ+, then the odds are against you. You will often look at a guy and think “HOT – I’d love him to do me” only to find he’s straight. Simple probability proves that.
We need to get over the “hang up” of being attracted to straight guys. There’s nothing wrong with it. It’s normal.
What we need to make sure is that once we are told a guy is straight we say “Okay, next”. Easier said than done of course. The heart (and c*ck) wants what the heart wants – I’m sure all of us have fallen for guys (who, based on their sexuality, might be attainable), only to be rejected but then have difficulty getting over them. But I do find out it easier to get over people if you accept “not gonna happen”. If you’re there thinking “well. We are close. Maybe I’ll be the exception” or “Yeah but I might be able to get him once he’s had some drinks” then you will never get over them. If you sit there and accept you’ve got no chance (and them saying they’re straight SHOULD be your cue; even if you suspect they’re in denial) then they’re easier to get over.
it’s very important we get over our straight crushes once we know they’re straight. But we shouldn’t be made to feel guilty for lusting after them to begin with because probability dictates we will.
Donston
Yes, crushing on “straight guys” is inevitable and perfectly fine. However, it’s a bit more complicated than what you present. There are many “straight” identifying DL guys or guys willing to “experiment” or guys who will indulge homo behaviors for money/status/opportunity. While there are bi/pan/queer identifying guys who make it clear that they’re looking for same-sex hook-ups or affairs but will only have hetero emotional investment and longterm commitment. Then there’s fluidity, curiosity and just how nuanced and expansive the romantic, sexual, emotional, relationship spectrum is. All of this mucks up perception. So, it’s not as easy as you claim. However, there are indeed guys obsessed with “straight” dudes, closet cases and/or men who are not truly available to them. Sometimes it seems like driven by fetish. Sometimes it seems to be driven by things like insecurities, internalized homophobia, non homo-leaning superiority. Either way, once you get caught up in the patterns of continuously going after those guys it tends to lead to constant rejection or disappointment or unfulfilling relationships. And it seems like a very difficult pattern for many to break.