This tweet reads queer-baiting straight guys for filth

15 comments

On Twitter, gay adult film star Devin Franco has pointed out that straight guys have done quite the backflip since the advent of OnlyFans.

In a follow-up tweet, Franco added, “Don’t get me wrong, I love the straight boy thirst traps.”

After Franco’s tweet surfaced on Reddit, the gays marveled at their straight counterparts’ transformation. “They went from ‘no homo’ to ‘$20 is $20’ real quick,” one commenter wrote.

“Money bends morals,” another said.

A third commenter decried the influx of celebrity OnlyFans models: “Out of touch rich people can’t stand the thought of working-class people becoming successful in an untapped market. It’s just pure greed.”

One user, meanwhile, seemed more understanding, the economy being what it is. “Straight guys 10 years ago: Gay dudes probably all want to see me naked,” that user wrote. “Straight guys today: Still that, plus income inequality has forced me to consider being as sex worker as part of the gig economy.”