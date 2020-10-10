This tweet reads queer-baiting straight guys for filth

On Twitter, gay adult film star Devin Franco has pointed out that straight guys have done quite the backflip since the advent of OnlyFans.
Straight guys 10 years ago: “gay guys are gross, why would we let them get married?”
Straight guys today: “hey guys, like what you see? Join my Onlyfans.”
— Devin Franco (@devinfrancoxxx) April 10, 2020
In a follow-up tweet, Franco added, “Don’t get me wrong, I love the straight boy thirst traps.”
After Franco’s tweet surfaced on Reddit, the gays marveled at their straight counterparts’ transformation. “They went from ‘no homo’ to ‘$20 is $20’ real quick,” one commenter wrote.
“Money bends morals,” another said.
A third commenter decried the influx of celebrity OnlyFans models: “Out of touch rich people can’t stand the thought of working-class people becoming successful in an untapped market. It’s just pure greed.”
One user, meanwhile, seemed more understanding, the economy being what it is. “Straight guys 10 years ago: Gay dudes probably all want to see me naked,” that user wrote. “Straight guys today: Still that, plus income inequality has forced me to consider being as sex worker as part of the gig economy.”
Donston
“Queer baiting” and sex work are two different things. But the “straight” guy thirst trap has been around since the internet has been around. There is a significant amount of guys who do primarily lust after and long for heterosexual/overall hetero-leaning/hetero-commitment type dudes. There is an audience. So, there is money to be made. While there are guys on social media who consciously use “gays” as a launching point before rebranding and seeking a more expansive audience. It’s all just a game of money, ego, sex, fetish, identities and sociology.
controversial2019
Gay men will always lust after straight men. That will never stop. Why? Because it can’t.
When they say only 1 in 7 (or 8 depending on where you read) men are LGBTQ+, then the odds are against you. You will often look at a guy and think “HOT – I’d love him to do me” only to find he’s straight. Simple probability proves that.
We need to get over the “hang up” of being attracted to straight guys. There’s nothing wrong with it. It’s normal.
What we need to make sure is that once we are told a guy is straight we say “Okay, next”. Easier said than done of course. The heart (and c*ck) wants what the heart wants – I’m sure all of us have fallen for guys (who, based on their sexuality, might be attainable), only to be rejected but then have difficulty getting over them. But I do find out it easier to get over people if you accept “not gonna happen”. If you’re there thinking “well. We are close. Maybe I’ll be the exception” or “Yeah but I might be able to get him once he’s had some drinks” then you will never get over them. If you sit there and accept you’ve got no chance (and them saying they’re straight SHOULD be your cue; even if you suspect they’re in denial) then they’re easier to get over.
it’s very important we get over our straight crushes once we know they’re straight. But we shouldn’t be made to feel guilty for lusting after them to begin with because probability dictates we will.
Donston
Yes, crushing on “straight guys” is inevitable and perfectly fine. However, it’s a bit more complicated than what you present. There are many “straight” identifying DL guys or guys willing to “experiment” or guys who will indulge homo behaviors for money/status/opportunity. While there are bi/pan/queer identifying guys who make it clear that they’re looking for same-sex hook-ups or affairs but will only have hetero emotional investment and longterm commitment. Then there’s fluidity, curiosity and just how nuanced and expansive the romantic, sexual, emotional, relationship spectrum is. All of this mucks up perception. So, it’s not as easy as you claim. However, there are indeed guys obsessed with “straight” dudes, closet cases and/or men who are not truly available to them. Sometimes it seems like driven by fetish. Sometimes it seems to be driven by things like insecurities, internalized homophobia, non homo-leaning superiority. Either way, once you get caught up in the patterns of continuously going after those guys it tends to lead to constant rejection or disappointment or unfulfilling relationships. And it seems like a very difficult pattern for many to break.
Black Pegasus
@Donston
You should’ve ended your comment after the first sentence.
Luxury
There’s a difference between “lusting after” straight men and finding yourself attracted to a man who happens to be straight and I think that’s the point when it comes to what you refer to as Gay men “being made to feel guilty for lusting after” straight men. You seem to be talking about developing attraction to a man who happens to be straight under more personal and natural circumstances here. When Gay men are seeking out straight men for sex or spank material or flocking to them on sites like Onlyfans, it is not because they just happened to find themselves attracted to a man who happens to be straight and it certainly doesn’t have anything to do with the ratio of gay to straight men. This sounds like that same stuff that some of my gay brothers dish out during dinner table talk when these issues come up or explaining it away as just an innocent “fantasy” (maybe it is for some) because they’re not really ready to unpack or even acknowledge the heterosexism and homo-phobia/antagonism/slander/shame that they’ve experienced and internalized throughout their lives and seeing how it drives their appetite for heterosexual and straight identifying men. Devin’s tweet has a little truth to it. Maybe he should also ask why there is such a HUGE audience of gay men for these straight men to supplement their income or flat out get rich from. I’m sure it’s personal for Devin because he and many others gay adult film performers and many other gay men who aren’t and never have been studio based adult performers have Onlyfans pages and the success (or lack thereof) is virtually NOTHING compared to their straight (or marketed as straight) counterparts and the huge success of those straight accounts are bolstered by or almost solely because of gay men.
David Reid
Gay men are always lusting after men.
Donston
Luxury, it seems as if the straight/closet chasers and hetero-leaning chasers are the ones willing to spend the money. Most guys intrigued by guys who are unabashedly into dudes aren’t willing to spend a bunch of money on random videos or hook-ups. The real money and consistent money comes from closeted guys and from queers who are obsessed with “straight” guys or DL guys or non homo-passionate/homo-affectionate/homo-commitment guys. That is where a lot of the money and opportunities are. Most of the porn industry and most sex workers are aware of this.
At the end of the day, sex work is sex work. Reason, nuance and self respect tend to come after branding, money, ego and fantasy for all those people.
Dymension
Um, un-“tapped”?
vinnieboiblue
This is really a non subject. Why do I say this? Because straight guys have always put down gays. Get them str8 boys alone and they’re the ones wanting a gay guy to suck them. Many have even gone farther and want dicks in their asses. It is basically straight guys with split personalities. With friends and in public they’re all macho. Get them alone and their yelling their heads off with dirty talk. Both Gays and Str8’s have used each other. With online and social sites, guys are more willing to explore it, be it str8 or gay curious.
DK
Too many straight boys are smelly, basic, problemmatic and gross. I don’t get the hype.
barryaksarben
I agree 100%. I would feel like I lowered myself to have sex with one. Now a strange gay guy no problem, I want a full participant in the fun not a tourist
scotshot
All the stress and time involved for a str8 two minute premature ejaculator?
ShiningSex
Don’t fall for the queer baiting. Be more respectful to yourself. Just like the fake “Gay for Pay” which doesn’t exist. At the very least, they’re bi.
Stop being stupid about this shit.
MrMichaelJ
Uh the only thing a straight guy hates more than being checked out by a gay guy is not being checked out by the gay guy.
Tombear
In these economic times people will do anything to survive including whoring themselves out on Just for fans. Some straight guys run ads in rentmen..It’s all about the money.
