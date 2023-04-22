These tweets about gay sex dreams have us wide awake

Never mind waiting around for Hollywood’s next great gay sex scene, it seems all you need to do is close your eyes and drift off to sleep to see some steamy same-sex action!

Be forewarned, though, because you never know who will get down and dirty in your sex dreams. Ever dreamt about getting busy with a random celebrity, a friend, or a person you despise? Well, you’re not alone and you don’t need to be alarmed.

The Twitter users quoted below all dreamt about homo hookups involving unlikely famous people, fictional characters, and even coworkers. So, you’re in good company.

Experts say that sex dreams need not be taken at face value. Dr. Janet Brito, a licensed psychologist and AASECT-certified sex therapist, said in a 2019 Healthline explainer that people can look for symbolism in their X-rated dream life.

“When sex shows up in your dreams, break it down into a story that has a beginning, a middle, and an end, and focus on experiencing the feelings in your dream and being curious about where the energy of the dream leads you, specifically of how the dream ends,” Brito said. “This will reveal to you the emotional need that your sex dream is trying to have you fulfill in waking life.”

Clinical psychologist Dr. Alexis Conason spoke along similar lines in a 2017 interview with NBC News, saying, “Often people symbolize other people in a dream, and it is really more about the emotions that you are experiencing in the dream.”

Conason also said that it’s not uncommon to have sex dreams about friends, given how much time we spend with those loved ones: “It is our brain’s way of trying it out. If we’ve ever consciously considered what it would be like, we are more likely to actually have the dream. However, sometimes the dreams do come out of nowhere—but that doesn’t mean that your unconscious mind didn’t consider the possibility!”

Now onto the possibilities that Twitter users’ unconscious minds considered!

Had my first gay sex dream and get this, Gordon Fucking Ramsay!!! — Luc Maj (@lucmaj) March 5, 2020

3 years ago today i had my first gay sex dream lmao ur welcome pic.twitter.com/VfROFGNYV0 — a milli (@EmilyRae44) June 23, 2019

mom, I had the walter white gay sex dream again — Harriot ????? (@PunishedHarriot) October 1, 2022

Had a weird gay sex dream today about one of the gay prep cooks at work.. woke up feeling weirdly horny. I l have to stop letting him put his fingers when im tasting the food hes making. — trapdog (@computer_screen) March 11, 2022

Best bday gift I’ve gotten today is taking a nap and having a BBC Merlin themed gay sex dream about Arthur and Merlin. #happypridemonth — Taylor (@Summeroni67) June 19, 2018

Gm everyone. I had an explicit gay sex dream. I wasn’t even a party to it. My dream was just two random men having sex. Really cool. — dick ?? (@grossfiction) May 10, 2022

had my routine gay sex dream last night, this time with Drusilla from Buffy — Devilwoman Sobstory (@indiastroker) November 27, 2016

the first gay sex dream i ever had was about elaine from seinfeld — ??? ?????????? (@_movingcastles) May 19, 2022

i suppose it’s only right that i had my first gay sex dream during pride month — $am ?? (@skrtskrtsamm) June 11, 2021

everyone remembers their first gay sex dream (ev* green…) — amelia spitler (@satisfythecrave) May 31, 2015

last night had my first purely gay sex dream, today I have "I kissed a girl" stuck in my head. — Selina Bell (@selina_rox) December 20, 2020

me @ myself after having my fifth gay sex dream with random men this week pic.twitter.com/Oe4sHZhzjr — evan / mikey ? (@TR0YB4RN3S) July 2, 2022

Had a very gay sex dream last night and woke up disappointed in my straight relationship — jade ? (@jade_bra) September 17, 2022

My first gay sex dream was ~2008 in the shower with Paris Hilton — pnwlor ??? (@AnnalisaMillo) March 4, 2021

Well they can create uncomfortable moments, when I was younger and lived at home I once had a sexy dream where I moaned loudly enough where my mom heard and I had to play it off like like I didn't have a sexy dream. Btw it was a gay sex dream as and I'm straight-ish. — mustache spider2099 (@kidspider) August 4, 2020

literally had a gay sex dream about my step dad and me…. i'm embarrassed pic.twitter.com/dpFk52Itrs — jordan (@iconiclanastan) July 24, 2021

I had a hot gay sex dream about a certain male celebrity last night (*cough* @ShawnMendes *cough*) and now I’m 100x more hornier than I was before. Fuckkkk? — nick (@yonickbangs) April 15, 2020

I forgot to mention i had a gay sex dream during my 13 hour long sleep apnea sesh. It was some interesting gay sex — Pogchampion Wooser (@wooser69) October 23, 2016