These tweets about gay sex dreams have us wide awake

Never mind waiting around for Hollywood’s next great gay sex scene, it seems all you need to do is close your eyes and drift off to sleep to see some steamy same-sex action!

Be forewarned, though, because you never know who will get down and dirty in your sex dreams. Ever dreamt about getting busy with a random celebrity, a friend, or a person you despise? Well, you’re not alone and you don’t need to be alarmed.

The Twitter users quoted below all dreamt about homo hookups involving unlikely famous people, fictional characters, and even coworkers. So, you’re in good company.

Experts say that sex dreams need not be taken at face value. Dr. Janet Brito, a licensed psychologist and AASECT-certified sex therapist, said in a 2019 Healthline explainer that people can look for symbolism in their X-rated dream life.

“When sex shows up in your dreams, break it down into a story that has a beginning, a middle, and an end, and focus on experiencing the feelings in your dream and being curious about where the energy of the dream leads you, specifically of how the dream ends,” Brito said. “This will reveal to you the emotional need that your sex dream is trying to have you fulfill in waking life.”

Clinical psychologist Dr. Alexis Conason spoke along similar lines in a 2017 interview with NBC News, saying, “Often people symbolize other people in a dream, and it is really more about the emotions that you are experiencing in the dream.”

Conason also said that it’s not uncommon to have sex dreams about friends, given how much time we spend with those loved ones: “It is our brain’s way of trying it out. If we’ve ever consciously considered what it would be like, we are more likely to actually have the dream. However, sometimes the dreams do come out of nowhere—but that doesn’t mean that your unconscious mind didn’t consider the possibility!”

Now onto the possibilities that Twitter users’ unconscious minds considered!