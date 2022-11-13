Twerking in the Metaverse, Ted Cruz getting booed, & a man in a skirt

Get a first look at Brendan Fraser in one of the most controversial gay films of the year, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Trixie Mattel met herself.
@obsessedintl We had a doppelgänger visit @trixiemattel during our meet and greet. And katya pretended to be someone meeting them 😂 #ObsessedPresents ♬ original sound – Obsessed
Newman Parker wore a skirt to the mall.
@newmanparkerr♬ original sound – newmanparkerr
Nikita Dragun faced a judge.
@nbcsouthflorida Transgender social media star #NikitaDragun appeared in bond court after being arrested during an incident at a #MiamiBeach ♬ original sound – NBCSouthFlorida
Elliott Norris twerked in the Metaverse.
@callmebelly this is wild #vr #metaverse #oculusquest2 #oculus ♬ original sound – elliott
Jaboukie Young-White addressed a hater
@fakejaboukie Replying to @minutemaidpinklemonade1 ♬ ROCKWHYLER – jaboukie
Henry Jiménez Kerbox was just working out.
@henryjimenezkerbox Found this on my memories haha #gaylove #fyp ♬ original sound – Henry Jiménez Kerbox
Roberto Portales reached the peak.
@rjportales Always making me hike #hawaii #hike #cardio #fitness #hiking ♬ original sound – Roberto Portales
Ted Cruz got booed.
@camilafilipina1 LOTS OF ✨EMOTIONAL DAMAGE ✨#houston #houstontx #houstontexas #houstonrockets #houstonastros #astros #nasa #htx #dallas #austintx #tedcruz #tedcruzresign #dallastx #austin #houstontexans #texas #beto #betoorourke #slimthug #mattressmack ♬ original sound – Camille Corales
Jon Intriago got ready for dinner.
@jonintriago Get ready with me to go out for dinner in Puerto Vallarta 😋 #fypシ #fyp #parati #grwm #ootd #puertovallarta #bi ♬ Lost – Frank Ocean
And Lance Bass stepped on a Lego.
@lancebass When you step on a LEGO, but it’s also the weekend 🙃 #TGIF ♬ suono originale – Mariadipaola459
