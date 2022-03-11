Is this the twink Timothée Chalamet will wrestle in ‘Dune 2?’

As pre-production ramps up on the sequel to the Oscar-nominated film Dune, all eyes have fallen on the casting roster as director Denis Villeneuve seeks actors for three key new characters.

Dune 2 will cover the second half of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, following the rise of Paul Atrides (Timothée Chalamet) and his concubine Chani (Zendaya) as they conquer the planet Arakis. Of course, they also must avenge the death of Paul’s father at the hands of the villainous Baron Harkonen (Stellan Skarsgard).

The Hollywood Reporter now claims that Villeneuve and the production have entered final talks with actor Austin Butler, who stars in the Elvis biopic later this year, to play the villain Feyd-Rautha, nephew of Baron Harkonen.

The novel describes Feyd as something of an opposite to Paul: tall, muscular, and violent, he’s known as an unmatched warrior in hand-to-hand combat. He also doesn’t wear clothes for much of the book, preferring to show off his physique, Greek-style. At one point he also engages in an epic knife fight against Paul which, we hope, might also feature the boys going Greek style.

The same report also states that Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh, best known for her roles in Little Women and Midsommar, has entered talks to play Princess Irulan, daughter of the Emperor of the Universe who plays a key role in Paul’s quest to liberate Arakis.

In light of Butler’s presumed casting in Dune 2, we’ve stopped off at his Instagram page, as well as a couple of fan pages, to find some prime examples of his “credentials” for the role. We could definitely see it.

