Twitch’s debacle with anti-trans group shines an ugly light on the realities many LGBTQ+ gamers face

Streaming platform Twitch recently added thousands of charities to its fundraising initiative, giving creators easier access to new charitable causes worldwide. However, a handful of the organizations selected for inclusion — including the transphobic hate group LGB Alliance — have landed the platform in hot water.

For any not in the know, the LGB Alliance is a (currently contested) charity purporting to advance the rights of lesbian, gay, and bisexual people almost entirely by advocating for the oppression of trans people.

Since its founding in 2019, it has opposed a ban on conversion therapy in the UK, are currently fighting against Scotland’s trans self-identifying Gender Recognition Reform bill, and regularly attempts to erase trans people’s contributions to LGBTQ+ history.

As many fringe supporters as the organization has over on TERF Island, countless more recognize the group as an active, harmful opponent to LGBTQ+ progress and unity.

The charities available also feature The Salvation Army, Autism Speaks, and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which many recognize as queerphobic, ableist, and racist respectively.

These new additions sparked fierce backlash from users of the platform familiar with these organizations:

Twitch has announced a new fundraising system for the platform. While we believe this is an incredible idea, Twitch has included options to donate to The LGB Alliance and Autism Speaks, hate groups that are extremely harmful to Trans and Autistic people respectfully. — Manifold Mods (@ManifoldMods) December 9, 2022

Hey so LGB Alliance- A hate group filled with transphobes and the worst TERFs imaginable Autism Speaks- A charity that advocates for eugenics. Twitch is openly platforming hate groups, do not let this slide like so many other issues. https://t.co/TM96IqTb6m — Ryan Santasby HO HO HO 🎅 (@EasbyGames) December 8, 2022

twitch platforming a trans hate group by allowing it to be a chosen “charity” for streamers to raise money for is absolutely disgusting. all the LGB Alliance does is demonize trans people. this needs to be removed immediately, i can’t believe it got on this list to begin with. pic.twitter.com/dISr80coEW — piso alt! (@pissofloor) December 9, 2022

Twitch added anti-trans hate group, the LGB Alliance, to its list of supported “charities”. Im deeply concerned that they either didn’t do their research, or they dont care that its a hate group. Neither option is good. Please be better Twitch — Mim 😈 Femboy Vtuber (@Mimcubus) December 10, 2022

A week after adding the offending organization, Twitch has officially removed the LGB Alliance from their roster in response to user feedback.

“Following a thorough review, we have removed the LGB Alliance from our list of approved charities,” Twitch posted in an official statement. “Twitch does not allow charities that violate our hateful conduct policies on Twitch, or whose organization or leadership engage in or promote behaviors that violate our Off-Service policy.”

While the move worked to alleviate tensions, many are calling for reevaluation of the other organizations mentioned, with Autism Speaks drawing specific ire:

After 16,000 upvotes, Twitch has agreed to remove the LGB Alliance from its charity tool.#TwitchNews pic.twitter.com/btUGqVLw4f — 🔴 Live now | Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) December 12, 2022

Twitch has removed the LGB Alliance from their charity list, which is good. However, I’m disappointed by the second part of this response, & that multiple other hate groups such as Autism Speaks & Daughters of the Confederacy remain. Do the rest, @Twitch, & stop making excuses. pic.twitter.com/U2OHndjMt9 — Helix 🔜 AGDQ 2023 (@Helix13_) December 12, 2022

TWITCH LISTENED AND REMOVED LGB ALLIANCE FROM THE CHARITY FEATURE! NOW REMOVE THE OTHER HATE GROUPS! https://t.co/GGfw7SjV7l pic.twitter.com/JGMqZtdt0w — 🏳️‍⚧️ M a p l e 🍁 (@momma_maple) December 13, 2022

This is fantastic news (though I’m grossed out LGB was allowed in the first place but whatever) Ok now fucking remove autism speaks @Twitch It’s the same idea, they are both groups that advocate for the elimination of a group of people. The difference is AS *poses* as helpful. https://t.co/y0mJjWNFda — Kemi is tired y’all (@SaiyanSerenityV) December 13, 2022

so twitch have removed lgb alliance from their platform yet won’t remove autism speaks? a charity which literally is founded off negative beliefs on autism more proof that allistics really do not give a fuck about autistics — josie 🦔 (@elytrafall) December 13, 2022

The inclusion and subsequent ousting of the anti-trans foundation brings the status of the LGBTQ+ community’s place in streaming/gaming into question.

The group’s abuses to trans people being overlooked by such a large platform is disquieting, while the swift and decisive public response against the move speaks to the desire of many to protect the community in these spheres.

Queerphobia in gamer culture has been a running phenomenon, alongside issues like misogyny and racism. For the longest time, entering any popular game’s chat meant opening yourself up to any litany of slurs and personal attacks on these bases. While most spaces have cracked down on abusive language, the ramifications of queerphobic attitudes in gaming are still felt.

Weeks ago, a small study was published in Scientific American claiming that players still shy away from playing as queer characters, both out of homophobia and reluctance to be targeted by it.

Just this week, Valorant confirmed a relationship between two of its female characters, sparking a stark mixture of celebration and rage. The responses of support were predictably interspersed with statements like “time to uninstall this sh*t” and “stop trying to make everything gay for marketing”.

While representations improves in places like Apex Legends‘ impressive LGBTQ+ character roster or League of Legends notable partnership with Lil Nas X, negative attitudes towards queer people can still be seen ingrained in parts of gaming culture.