This Twitter account alleging to be Trump’s niece is beating him at his own trolling game

By

Donald Trump‘s niece Mary is gearing up to publish a juicy tell-all book about her uncle. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” isn’t due out for over a month and it’s already hit #5 on Amazon’s bestseller list.

In the lead up to the book’s release, a Twitter account called @unRealMaryTrump has sprung up and it’s already amassed over 70K followers in very short period of time. When you read some of the tweets, you may understand why.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

It’s a well-known fact that Donald Trump is a notorious germaphobe who finds bodily functions disgusting and cannot share a bathroom with anyone, not even his own wife. Tapping into this unique quirk of his, @unRealMaryTrump tweeted yesterday:

That’s definitely gonna hit a nerve.

Oh, but she didn’t stop there…

Now, poo jokes may seem crass and immature, and normally they are, but this is Donald Trump we’re talking about, a man with the emotional maturity level of a middle schooler and who has a long history of criticizing other people’s bathroom habits.

@unRealMaryTrump also talked about Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2 and how he was allegedly supposed to appear in Harry Potter but then, well, we’ll let her tell you…

Here’s @unRealMaryTrump taking a jab at Trump’s small hands…

And here she is commenting on his weight…

Here’s @unRealMaryTrump’s response to questions about why her uncle needs two hands to drink a glass of water…

And here she is remarking on his personal hygiene habits…

But @unRealMaryTrump’s criticisms aren’t limited to just Uncle Don. She’s also going after his inner circle…

Now, if you’re still wondering whether this is real and if Mary Trump the author is actually tweeting these things, this should clear up any confusion…

It’s unknown who exactly is the mastermind behind @unRealMaryTrump’s account, and, honestly, with the number of enemies he’s made in Washington, it could be anyone. But if this is just her warming up, we can only imagine what more she has in store.

