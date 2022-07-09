bottoms up

Twitter can’t decide whether these color-coded drinking cups at a gay party are fun or tacky

Gay Twitter has been abuzz over two viral images from gay parties showing color-coded drinking cups that indicate a person’s preferred sexual position.

The question at hand: Is this just a harmless bit of cheeky party fun or does it needlessly sexualize an otherwise platonic gathering?

The discussion began when Twitter user @cinnamonzaddy posted an image of seven different colored cups going across the visible light spectrum from red to dark blue. Each color indicated a different preferred position ranging from “dom top” to “sub/pwr bttm.”

@cinnamonzaddy wrote, “Dark blue for me. how about you?”

While most people responded to his tweet by mentioning which color they’d grab, others got a bit more creative:

Meanwhile, Twitter user @RocBoiP posted a different image showing four color-coded cups for top, versatile, bottom, and power bottom.

He wrote, “What is this obsession with having people drink out of cups color coded to their sexual positions? Its some of the tackiest s*** I’ve ever seen!”

He added, “Definitely not bitter. Just a time and place for everything. And yall gotta understand Everybody’s idea of fun doesnt revolve around sexual s***. Just enjoy the party with some regular cups. Why does everybody knowing you a top equate to ‘fun’?”

His question kicked off a conversation with some people saying that “gay men sexualize everything” and others saying that gay men are no different from other humans who just enjoy sex (except that gay men have had their sex lives criminalized and punished by death throughout history).

Others brought their own perspectives as well:

The overall consensus seems to be that these would be perfect for a sex party or one that encourages hooking up, but it could put an erotically charged spin on an otherwise everyday party.

Whichever side of the debate you land on — cheers!