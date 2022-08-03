Twitter discovers the ‘Turkish Timothée Chalamet’ and loses its damn mind

If Love Island spoilers aren’t your thing, this post isn’t for you.
For everyone else (we suspect that’s nearly all of you, but no judgement), the dating show recently wrapped up its eighth season with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti coming out on top.
As is tradition, contestants capped off the season by reuniting with their families for the “Meet the Parents” episode. And while Cülcüloğlu may have won the show, her brother stole the spotlight.
Fans immediately dubbed Arda Cülcüloğlu the “Turkish Timothée Chalamet” after noticing his resemblance to the actor, and just like that, a star was born:
#LoveIsland2022 #loveisland
Anyone else getting the Timothée Chalamet vibe from Ekin-Su's brother, Arda?
— ~?Debbie Lee?~ (@PinkerbeIl) August 1, 2022
Or at least until Twitter moves on to the next thing in approximately seven seconds.
Timothee Culculoglu and Arda Chalamet ?#LoveIsland#TimotheeChalamet#ekinsubrother pic.twitter.com/Wc6RsaQksg
— Tina Chaplin (@TinaChaplin1) July 31, 2022
King Arda, The Turkish Timothee Chalamet. The endless star power that runs in Ekin-Su family. ? #LoveIsland https://t.co/cYubt74X69 pic.twitter.com/NLEBKf6JAr
— EKIN-SUasion (@ekinsuasion) July 31, 2022
In the above screen-grab, Arda’s Instagram account shows 16.6K followers. As of this post, he now has 33K.
We’re guessing some of these folks are among the new batch, but they may want to slow their roll considering Arda is 17:
JUST GIVE ME ONE CHANCE ARDA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TPXDnrwZV4
— amani (@amani05x) July 31, 2022
arda the bombshell ??? what an icon #loveisland
— katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) July 31, 2022
Arda can u marry me please please I’ll do the dishes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4k4BLtcSov
— new me pending (@d238782) July 31, 2022
arda for love island 2023 we need to continue the legacy #loveisland pic.twitter.com/hoXJEvmZr0
— ames (@stephbeqtriz) July 31, 2022
Arda needs to be in the next season. #LoveIsland
— Ikraa (@_xIkraa) July 31, 2022
i actually love arda #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mVMhYEW9xC
— someone (@OoofSomeone) July 31, 2022
The most handsome boy in the villa
We Stan Arda the great!
first of his name
Defender and protector of the Queen, Ekin Su
???????? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/stGvhu0hfw
— LAMBO ? (@___Taurean___) July 31, 2022
Arda should have really come in as a bombshell #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LZLyRhHlLL
— ???? ? (@Benedicta___) July 31, 2022
Hi to Arda and only to him #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0s9E7h4mG0
— P3rf3ction (@P3rf3ction1) July 31, 2022