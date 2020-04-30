liar liar

Twitter drags Karen Pence for her explanation why Mike Pence ditched his mask at the Mayo Clinic

We don’t hear too much from Karen Pence, but when we do, it’s almost always something vapid, defensive, and/or judgmental (usually towards LGBTQ people).

After Vice President Mike Pence was criticized this week touring the Mayo Clinic without a mask, which was not only irresponsible and set a terrible example, but went against the hospital’s official policy, Mother Pence went on Fox & Friends to defend her husband’s indefensible actions.

“As our medical experts have told us, wearing a mask prevents you from spreading the disease,” Karen Pence said this morning, “and knowing that he doesn’t have COVID-19, he didn’t wear one.”

“It was actually after he left Mayo Clinic that he found out they have a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask,” the Second Lady blatantly lied.

Evidently, Karen missed that line in the Bible that explicitly says “Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord.”

Business Insider was quick to report that Mother’s explanation directly contradicts the Mayo Clinic’s claim, which tweeted (and later mysteriously deleted) that it had informed Pence about its mask requirement prior to his visit.

Pence himself defended not wearing a mask on Tuesday, saying he’s regularly tested for coronavirus and doesn’t have it, so the mask wasn’t necessary, regardless of what the Mayo Clinic says.

Because what do they know, right?

“As vice president of the United States I’m tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus,” Pence said. “I don’t have the coronavirus.”

The VP added that wearing the mask also blocked his vision and he wanted to be able to look medical professionals “in the eye.”

