Twitter drags Trump for cowering in a bunker during George Floyd demonstrations

Perhaps you’ve heard by now that Donald Trump spent part of his weekend cowering in the White House bunker as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion.

The bunker was designed for extreme emergencies, like terrorist attacks and nuclear bombs, but Trump decided to use it to hide from people congregating outside on his front lawn after he fired off a string of racist tweets in response to the nation’s reaction to the murder of George Floyd.

Related: Lori Lightfoot just said “F You” to Donald Trump during a press conference

After coming up from the bunker, Trump held a video conference call with governors around the country, during which he called them all “weak” in their responses to the demonstrations happening in their states, and said they need to “dominate” and “take back your streets.”

“You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years, and you’ll never see this stuff again,” Trump purportedly said.

Related: Man whose apartment was set ablaze during Minneapolis riots speaks out: “I watched in horror”

When asked for comment about Trump hiding in a bunker, White House spokesman Judd Deere said, “The White House does not comment on security protocols and decisions.”

But Twitter sure has a lot to say about the matter. They’ve even created a special hashtag for him… #BunkerBoy!

And now, the tweets…

“I wish the Governors would be tougher!” —Donald J. Trump (while hiding inside his bunker) — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) June 1, 2020

93 years ago Fred Trump was arrested at a KKK riot. Today, his son wakes up in the presidential bunker because of nationwide anti-racist riots. As MLK said, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it also might be a delerious fractal bending in many directions at once.” pic.twitter.com/zKkDAr6ogG — Sentient Property That Can Experience Violence (@45thabsurdist) June 1, 2020

Joe Biden is in a black church, listening to people. Donald Trump is in an underground bunker, yelling at people. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 1, 2020

Trump is calling governors “weak” but he was the one hiding in a bunker last night. #BunkerBoy — Brad Betts (@870South) June 1, 2020

Anne Frank hid in a secret room because of the Nazis. Donald Trump hid in a secret room because he is a Nazi.#BunkerBoy — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) June 1, 2020

Who the fuck put WiFi in trumps bunker. pic.twitter.com/ScItPznFZC — Madison Bailey (@madisonbailey) June 1, 2020

Shall we continue?

Trump says he would have stormed into school to stop the gunman during a mass shooting even without a gun. But he’s hiding in his bunker from his citizens during a protest even though they’re unarmed.

#CowardinChief — mia (@thepaperword) June 1, 2020

trump demanding Governors to use military and his rants are described as unhinged HITLER IN THE BUNKER MENTALITY IN FULL FORM#VoteBlueToSaveAmerica2020 pic.twitter.com/YBQ9wRq7RW — Kevin G Shinnick (@shinnick_g) June 1, 2020

Donald Trump going into his bunker is taking this impersonate your idol thing a bit too far — end of daves ❄️ (@davemacladd) June 1, 2020

Me hiding in Trumps bunker to beat his ass #BLM pic.twitter.com/fdr6IaZqmB — O (@duroccan) June 1, 2020

Find someone who loves you the way Trump loves a secure bunker. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) June 1, 2020

Throughout history, great leaders have always risen to the challenge. Donald Trump descended to his bunker instead.#BunkerBoy #BunkerTrump #CowardinChief pic.twitter.com/dsYSNt5mc6 — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 1, 2020

Oh, but it doesn’t stop there…

Throughout history great leaders have risen to the challenge.

Donald Trump descended to his bunker.#BunkerBoy — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 1, 2020

Governors listening to trump in that call calling them weak when his ass was hiding in a bunker #bunkerboy pic.twitter.com/D0k5ARZX9Z — ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) June 1, 2020

If you told me 4 years ago that by today, trump would be tweeting about riots from a bunker during a global pandemic with great depression levels of unemployment, I would have thought it would have felt different. I’m just sitting here eating my cheerios, feels totally normal — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) June 1, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: images have just been released of Donald Trump inside of his bunker!! pic.twitter.com/fvq6SGczhU — (@goldenoliviaa) June 1, 2020

Trump left the bunker and saw his shadow, so we have 5 more months of a terrible presidency left. #BunkerBoy — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 1, 2020