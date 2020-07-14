Twitter has a lot to say to gay conservative who ‘dreads’ wearing a mask

Conservative British pundit Darren Grimes has a many a groan-worthy take on the world, from campaigning in favor of Brexit (that worked out well) to launching a “safe space” for homophobes.

His latest gripe involves wearing masks in businesses — you know, that public safety measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 that’s somehow become a political issue.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday that masks must be worn inside shops, prompting Grimes to broadcast his displeasure. No, worse. His dread.

“I know many will tell me of my selfishness for this,” he wrote on Twitter, “but I despise wearing a mask and dread the compulsory wearing of them. They’re so dehumanising. You miss a smile, you can miss dialogue and social interaction with staff. They’re the most miserable public health initiative yet.”

Well, he got one thing right. Folks were quick to point out his selfishness, as many people are missing a whole lot more than “smiles and dialogue” during this crisis.

Here’s some of the response:

You'll "dread" wearing a mask? I suppose you'll be OK with a ventilator then. https://t.co/otQwhZ2tS0 — Warren Morgan ?? (@warrenmorgan) July 13, 2020

shockingly, Darren — and you might want to sit down a moment whilst you take this one in — your discomfort when it comes to wearing a mask, is significantly less important than our collective efforts to combat the spread of this potentially deadly virus to our fellow citizens. ????? https://t.co/fXzOS864qF — Adrian A Harrop ????? (@AdrianHarrop) July 14, 2020

i miss my grandma that i can’t see else she might die https://t.co/CkwPEUn8WF — a bike (@aaronmasg) July 14, 2020

Fucking put and mask on and shut up. This isn’t about you, it’s about helping the most vulnerable in our society both be able to leave their houses once in a while and not die because they have. https://t.co/z3q0FidoWp — Luke Dyks ?? (@LukeDyks) July 14, 2020

Darren I despise being entirely unable to live independently 3.5 months after catching the virus just wear a sodding mask https://t.co/6InQqWvBek — Callum O'Dwyer (@callumjodwyer) July 14, 2020

Many people on the right struggling with compulsory mask wearing, even though the evidence shows it benefits us all, are really disgruntled because they struggle with collectivism, doing something for another. It is all me me me. Not we we we. It is political. — Laura Pidcock (@LauraPidcock) July 14, 2020

Some responses were markedly less educational: